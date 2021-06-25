Channing Tatum Shared the First Photo of Daughter Everly's Face
Tatum and Jenna Dewan had always previously been careful to cover or obscure the 8-year-old's face on social media.
If you follow Channing Tatum or Jenna Dewan, you know that their 8-year-old daughter Everly is a huge part of their lives (and feeds). But despite both Step Up stars' frequent posts, we've never actually seen Everly's face … Until now, that is.
On Thursday Tatum shared a rare unobscured image of himself and his daughter at the beach with a sweet caption about their adventures together.
"You my littles are everything!" he began his caption. "You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun 🤩 hehehe."
Dewan, who welcomed son Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee in March 2020, hasn't followed the same approach when it comes to sharing photos of her youngest child. Callum, face and all, has become a fixture on the dancer's grid.