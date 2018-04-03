Tour the Beverly Hills Home Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Once Shared

Alexis Bennett
Apr 03, 2018

This might be the closest we'll ever get to the inside of Channing Tatum's bedroom, but we'll take what we can get. Thanks to Zillow we've got all the details and stunning photos of the Magic Mike XXL actor's former Beverly Hills pad.

Tatum and his former wife, Jenna Dewan, moved into the $6 million space in early 2013 and the one-acre property looks perfect for the couple and their daughter, Everly Tatum. The 90210 mansion features 6 bedrooms, each of which open to a veranda or patio. Both kitchen and master bathroom feature marble countertops and there's even a large room for entertaining that was equipped with a library and pool table at the time of the sale.

VIDEO: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Split After Almost 9 Years of Marriage

Not all of the fun happened indoors. When the residents wanted to soak up some sun, they could do so in the luxury of their stone-trimmed pool or hot tub. And when they're not swimming, the backyard's stone-walled fireplace makes a great place to lounge and take in the grounds' abundance of greenery.

Scroll down below to go inside the former couple's home.

1 of 10 Courtesy

The Hillside

White fenced balconies and large oak trees shade the greenery covered hill that surrounds the Tatum family's Cape Cod-like house.

2 of 10 Courtesy

The Living Room

This cozy part of the house invites guests to relax by the impressive fireplace and double stacked window pane.

3 of 10 Courtesy

The Den

The wood cabinetry around the library of books might be the highlight of this room, but there's also room for fun at the pool table or chessboard.

4 of 10 Courtesy

The Master Bedroom

From the window drapes to the matching walls cerulean shades of blue set the tone for this upper level master bedroom. Vaulted ceilings and natural sunlight help to further open up the space.

5 of 10 Courtesy

The Master Bathroom

The marble lined space features a spa-like tub and glass-trimmed shower.

6 of 10 Courtesy

The Kitchen

This bright kitchen hosts an abundance of cabinetry, a marble covered island, and standout mosaic tile.

7 of 10 Courtesy

The Dinning Room

There's enough room in this space to throw a huge feast with family or friends. The dinning room also features floor to ceiling windows and exquisite crown molding.

8 of 10 Courtesy

The Family Room

Dark hardwood floors uphold this immense family room. Checkout the classic piano and tree lined veranda.

9 of 10 Courtesy

The Pool

A free form shaped pool takes center stage in the couple's backyard. Of course, there's a hot tub included at the Beverly Hills mansion.

10 of 10 Courtesy

The Gazebo

No matter what the temperature may be, it's always a good idea to lounge outside, especially next to the outdoor fireplace.

