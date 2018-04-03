Tour the Beverly Hills Home Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Once Shared

This might be the closest we'll ever get to the inside of Channing Tatum's bedroom, but we'll take what we can get. Thanks to Zillow we've got all the details and stunning photos of the Magic Mike XXL actor's former Beverly Hills pad.

Tatum and his former wife, Jenna Dewan, moved into the $6 million space in early 2013 and the one-acre property looks perfect for the couple and their daughter, Everly Tatum. The 90210 mansion features 6 bedrooms, each of which open to a veranda or patio. Both kitchen and master bathroom feature marble countertops and there's even a large room for entertaining that was equipped with a library and pool table at the time of the sale.

Not all of the fun happened indoors. When the residents wanted to soak up some sun, they could do so in the luxury of their stone-trimmed pool or hot tub. And when they're not swimming, the backyard's stone-walled fireplace makes a great place to lounge and take in the grounds' abundance of greenery.

