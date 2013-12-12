Chanel's Métiers D’Art Paris-Dallas Show Came with a Surprise: Kristen Stewart Was Named the Campaign's New Face

Texas was filled with fashion last night as Chanel staged its latest Métiers D’Art Paris-Dallas show in the state at Dallas Fair Park. Attendees who turned up to celebrate with the brand included Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning, Lily Collins, Zoë Kravitz, Lauren Hutton, and Alexa Chung.

Guests were welcomed with Fritos pie, spiked cherry lime-aid cocktails, ice cream and popcorn stands, along with rows of vintage American convertibles parked for a Chanel drive-in movie. The evening started with a short film, The Return, which details the story of Coco Chanel’s 1954 comeback. It was written and directed by Chanel's head designer and creative director Karl Lagerfeld, and stars Geraldine Chaplin as Coco Chanel. Some of the guests, including Stewart and Fanning, were seated in the classic cars to watch the entertainment, drive-in movie style. Next, Lagerfeld presented Chanel's 2014 pre-fall collection on a hay-scattered runway in a venue so perfectly designed for the Western theme, it seemed straight out of the old Wild West. The runway looks were Americana-inspired, and featured tweed, fringe, feathers, pearls, and unsurprisingly, lots of denim.

In addition to the festivities, the brand also announced that Kristen Stewart would front its campaign for the pre-fall range. The ads will be shot by Karl Lagerfeld himself and are slated for a May 2014 release—and we can’t wait to see them!

Plus, flip through the gallery to get an inside look at the party!

