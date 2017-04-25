See the Stunning Looks from Chanel's Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner

"It's quintessentially chic!" Ruth Wilson told InStyle of all things Chanel. And, honestly, who could argue with that statement?

The English actress was just one of dozens of divinely well-dressed women inside New York City's Balthazar restaurant Monday night, where Chanel hosted its 12th annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner. For Wilson, who served as a juror at this year's festival, her head-to-toe Chanel look was a reminder of her love for the iconic brand. "I love the shoes! Always Chanel shoes. Their accessories always go with everything and they're classic."

On the red carpet, muses and guests like Katie Holmes, Zosia Mamet, Diane Lane, Dianna Agron, and Odessa Young mixed up identifiably Chanel items like tweet-covered jackets with lace skirts, pink loafers, plenty of attitude. Young reminisced on her first memory of the brand. "My mother used to have little Chanel makeup palettes that I inherited. They're like 20 years old and I still wear them," she told us. "I can't remember the name of the palette, but it had deep red, purple, gold, and like an orange-y one."

Later, artists featured in the festival like Aurel Schmidt and Walton Ford entered the space, where guests found candlelit dinner tables covered in dozens upon dozens of bouquets. But on the carpet, it was all about girl power. Joy Bryant revealed which woman in art, film, and fashion currently fuels her. "Erykah Badu," she told us. "I'm just gonna drop the mic there."

Girls star Jemima Kirke joked about taking seven hours to prepare for the event and also gave some funny, sage advice for young girls everywhere. "It will all get better soon, they say. And then it'll get worse."

Katie Holmes was among the last to arrive but stole the show in an unexpected navy blue cardigan, high-waist, wide-leg white lace pants, and a small silver Chanel clutch that we think little Suri would surely want to borrow.

RELATED: See Cara Delevingne in Animated Form for Chanel's Gabrielle Campaign

So what went down after the dinner wrapped? Young geared up for a night out in New York. "I never head straight to bed. Hell no!" she told us. "I'm in New York and I'm rarely ever here, so it's exciting for me. I want to see everything. I'll go home and I'll put on a pair of sweatpants and then I'll just start walking. That's the dream for me."

Scroll down to see all the fantastically chic looks from the night.