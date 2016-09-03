See Chanel Iman Cuddle Up with Baby Lions

If you thought your Labor Day weekend was going to be wild, we're sorry to report that Chanel Iman has you beat. The 25-year-old Victoria's Secret model spent the day yesterday hanging out with a group of adorable exotic cats, and she naturally looked gorgeous while doing so.

Iman took a walk on the wild side when she visited the Black Jaguar White Tiger Foundation, a nonprofit located in Mexico City, with one of her friends. She got the chance to cuddle with lion cubs and get up close and personal with several tigers—she's certainly brave when it comes to those big, wild animals!

For her adventure, the model rocked black distressed jeans, a white button-down shirt, and black boots (her take on modern day safari attire?). She had her hair pulled back on one side and wore brown eye makeup and a natural lip. Iman posted several of pictures from the day on Instagram, showing off all the sweet animals she got to meet and noting that it was "an unforgettable day."

We admit, we're jealous of Iman's wild adventure—who wouldn't want to cuddle an adorable lion cub?