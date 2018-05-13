whitelogo
Chanel Iman
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Celebrity
Chanel Iman
Videos
Model Chanel Iman Is Pregnant with Her First Child
May 13, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Chanel Iman Just Got Married to New York Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard
Mar 04, 2018 @ 3:45 pm
Videos
Chanel Iman Is Engaged to NFL Player Sterling Shepard
Dec 03, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Orlando Bloom and Demi Lovato Cuddling Elephants Will Melt Your Heart
Aug 29, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Street Style
Khloé Kardashian Is the Kween of Kurves in Her Latest Bodycon Dress
Nov 14, 2016 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity
Chrissy Teigen and Baby Luna Host a Baby Shower for Stylist Monica Rose
Nov 13, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
New York Fashion Week
Kim, Kendall, and Kylie Twinned in Beige at Yeezy Season 4, and 8 More Things to Know About the Show
Sep 08, 2016 @ 7:15 am
Most Recent
Makeup
All of the Beauty Glam You Missed at Beyonce's Birthday Party
Sep 06, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
See Chanel Iman Cuddle Up with Baby Lions
Sep 03, 2016 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity
Ashley Graham and Chanel Iman Are a Knockout Team on Brooklyn Photo Shoot
Jul 30, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Hailey Baldwin Looks Ravishing in Red at Revolve Summer Party
Jul 10, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Awards & Events
Wyclef Jean, Chanel Iman, Olivia Palermo, and More Fête N.Y.C.'s Newest Hotel
Jun 03, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
How Tos
How to Pose for Photos Like a Celebrity
May 22, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Accessories
Chanel Iman Is Bringing Back the '90s Choker Necklace in a Big Way
Apr 22, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
Celebrity
Sports Illustrated
Unveils Its Fashionable 50 List—See the Top 10 Finalists
Apr 12, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
Fashion and Sports Collide:
Sports Illustrated
Will Unveil Its 50 Most Fashionable Athletes
Apr 06, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Red Carpet
Inside amfAR’s New York Gala: The 12 Best Dressed of the Night
Feb 11, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Nick Cannon and Rebecca Romijn Will Host the First-Ever
Sports Illustrated
Cover Reveal TV Special
Feb 03, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Binge Food Cravings
Jan 16, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Sports
Tennis Is More Fun to Watch When Rafael Nadal Is Stripping for You
Aug 27, 2015 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Miranda Kerr & More Stars Fêted Zimmermann's New L.A. Flagship, Aussie Style
Jul 30, 2015 @ 4:15 pm
Fashion
Dope
's Leading Ladies Hit the Beach in the July Issue of
InStyle
Jun 12, 2015 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
This Is the Best Beauty Advice that 12 Celebs' Moms Ever Gave Them
May 07, 2015 @ 7:00 am
