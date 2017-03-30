Happy Birthday Celine Dion! See 15 of Her Show-Stopping Concert Looks

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Olivia Bahou
Mar 30, 2017 @ 8:00 am

Happy birthday to legendary singer Celine Dion! The artist turns 49 today, but you would never know from her fit figure and flawless complexion. Dion has had a trying year after the 2016 passing of her 73-year-old husband, Réne Angélil, but the strong-willed star returned to her career—and long-standing Las Vegas residency—with inspiring strength.

“I understood that my career was in a way his masterpiece, his song, his symphony,” Dion said in a statement at her show. “The idea of leaving it unfinished would have hurt him terribly. I realized that if he ever left us, I would have to continue without him, for him.”

VIDEO: Celine Dion's New Song from Beauty and the Beast Will Enchant You

 

With a new song on the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack and a gig on NBC's The Voice, it's clear that Dion has found the strength to go on. And while returning to the stage could not have been easy, she has a legion of fans and celebrities to lean on for support. In honor of her birthday, take a look back at the most show-stopping looks that the star has sported on stage throughout her illustrious career.

1 of 15 Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

In a sheer lace top

The singer stunned in lace on her CBS special, Celine Dion: A New Day Has Come, on Mar. 3, 2002.

2 of 15 Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images

In a sparkly strapless dress

Dion donned a strapless white number that showed off her incredible figure for the "VH1 Divas Las Vegas" concert on May 23, 2002.

3 of 15 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In a strapless silver mini

The singer wore a shimmering silver mini to the 2007 World Music Awards on Nov. 4 in Monte Carlo.

4 of 15 Brian Rasic/Getty Images

In a pretty pink number

Dion wowed in a pink mini and strappy heels on her Taking Chances tour stop in London on May 6, 2008.

5 of 15 C Flanigan/FilmMagic

In a lilac mini

The singer showed off her toned gams in a lilac mini at San Jose's HP Pavilion on Feb. 20, 2009.

6 of 15 Isaac Brekken/WireImage

In a plunging gold dress

Dion looked statuesque in a plunging gold mini dress at the opening of her new show in Las Vegas on Mar. 15, 2011.

7 of 15 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

In a gold fringe dress

She flaunted her fringe on stage in a gorgeous gold mini during Germany's 2012 BAMBI Awards on Nov. 22.

8 of 15 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

In a plunging black top

Dion wore a plunging black sequined top and cigarette pants to a performance in Paris on Dec. 5, 2013.

9 of 15 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In a shimmering gown

To return to her Las Vegas residency on Aug. 27, 2015 after taking a hiatus to care for her husband, Dion selected a shimmering floor-length gown.

10 of 15 Denise Truscello/WireImage

In an emerald number

The singer changed into a a green fringed mini for the epic Vegas show on Aug. 27.

11 of 15 Denise Truscello/WireImage

In a flowing teal gown

Dion made yet another costume change during her return to the Las Vegas stage on Aug. 27, 2015, this time into a flowing teal strapless gown.

12 of 15 Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images

In a gold high-slit gown

Her slit will go on! The singer performed at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in a dazzling one-shoulder dress with a sky-high slit.

13 of 15 Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In a strapless leather dress

Dion's slit reached new heights in this black leather number while performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

14 of 15 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

In sparkling matching separates

The singer rocked the Today show stage in a silver patterned bomber and matching pants.

15 of 15 Denise Truscello/WireImage

In a low-cut strapless gown

Dion celebrated her 1,000th show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in a sparkling strapless number that showed off her incredible figure.

