Happy Birthday Celine Dion! See 15 of Her Show-Stopping Concert Looks

Happy birthday to legendary singer Celine Dion! The artist turns 49 today, but you would never know from her fit figure and flawless complexion. Dion has had a trying year after the 2016 passing of her 73-year-old husband, Réne Angélil, but the strong-willed star returned to her career—and long-standing Las Vegas residency—with inspiring strength.

“I understood that my career was in a way his masterpiece, his song, his symphony,” Dion said in a statement at her show. “The idea of leaving it unfinished would have hurt him terribly. I realized that if he ever left us, I would have to continue without him, for him.”

VIDEO: Celine Dion's New Song from Beauty and the Beast Will Enchant You

With a new song on the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack and a gig on NBC's The Voice, it's clear that Dion has found the strength to go on. And while returning to the stage could not have been easy, she has a legion of fans and celebrities to lean on for support. In honor of her birthday, take a look back at the most show-stopping looks that the star has sported on stage throughout her illustrious career.