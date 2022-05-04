Celia Rose Gooding Is Ready to Step Into Nyota Uhura's Go-Go Boots

"It allows for a lot more optimism than I think the actual world holds. And that's why it is so popular, the idea of an incredible omni-diversity across race, across identity, across idealization — it's incredibly exciting. That's the world that we all yearn for," she says. "While we know it's not where we are now, it's — if we continue to do right by one another — it's where we can be. Star Trek has been a pioneer in diversity, in the sci-fi genre, and the fact that it's continuing to do so with the representation of different gender identities, different racial identities, and different cultural identities, to continue to be a part of that is such a blessing. And, I can't wait for the real world to catch up to where we are in Star Trek."