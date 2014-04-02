These Stars Make the World a Better Place (and Make Us Want to Do the Same)

We look to our favorite celebrities for fashion inspiration, but with Earth Day just around the corner, we’re looking to them to be our green living inspirations too.

We rounded up a list of stars who are committed environmentalists, striving to make the world better and using their place in the spotlight to shed much-needed light on important issues.

We love stars like Cameron Diaz, our clean living idol, who was one of the first famous faces to kick off the Prius trend and Cate Blanchett who has made it her mission to spread solar energy globally. Just when we thought Leonardo DiCaprio couldn’t get any more swoon-worthy, we found out that the Oscar-nominated heartthrob is a tireless activist for several charities (including The World Wildlife Fund and Natural Resources Defense Council).

Read on to find out about our favorite Hollywood eco-warriors and how you can help their pet causes.