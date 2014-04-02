These Stars Make the World a Better Place (and Make Us Want to Do the Same)

We look to our favorite celebrities for fashion inspiration, but with Earth Day just around the corner, we’re looking to them to be our green living inspirations too.

We rounded up a list of stars who are committed environmentalists, striving to make the world better and using their place in the spotlight to shed much-needed light on important issues.

We love stars like Cameron Diaz, our clean living idol, who was one of the first famous faces to kick off the Prius trend and Cate Blanchett who has made it her mission to spread solar energy globally. Just when we thought Leonardo DiCaprio couldn’t get any more swoon-worthy, we found out that the Oscar-nominated heartthrob is a tireless activist for several charities (including The World Wildlife Fund and Natural Resources Defense Council).

Read on to find out about our favorite Hollywood eco-warriors and how you can help their pet causes.

Cameron Diaz

She was one of the first famous faces to kick off the Prius trend, driving the eco-friendly hybrid car when it first became available, and she starred in 2005’s Trippin, a documentary series following her adventures around the world to educate viewers about wildlife and environmental issues.
Brad Pitt

As well-known for his philanthropic endeavors as his leading man looks, in the wake of 2005's Hurricane Katrina, Pitt launched Make It Right, a national campaign to help the people of New Orleans rebuild their lives by building 150 green homes featuring solar panels, Energy Star Appliances, no-VOC paints, and more eco-friendly features.
Julianne Moore

The actress joined the 200,000 mom-strong Moms Clean Air Force to fight back against pollution and turn the spotlight on climate change. “I care about the world my children are growing up in,” she said in a video for the foundation’s website. “Moms know about sustainable energy. After all, Mother Love is an unending supply that keeps kids healthy!”
Matt Damon

Globally, there are about 783 million people-about one in nine-without access to clean, safe water. The actor and Water.org are working to change that. "So far we have helped more than a million people," he told us, “and we believe we can reach millions more.”
Drew Barrymore

The actress and frequent InStyle cover girl launched Flower Beauty in 2013 where all the products are eco-friendly, never tested on animals, and made in the USA. Our Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield is the brand’s biggest fan saying, "What I love most about her line is that there’s something for women of all colors, shapes, and sizes-and you can’t beat the prices!"
Leonardo DiCaprio

DiCaprio lent his voice to the cause by narrating the global warming documentary The 11th Hour in 2007, and created the hugely successful Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which is "dedicated to protecting Earth’s last wild places and fostering a harmonious relationship between humanity and the natural world." The busy actor also serves on the boards of The World Wildlife Fund, The Natural Resources Defense Council, The International Fund for Animal Welfare, and Global Green USA.
January Jones

Growing up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 1,000 miles from the nearest ocean, January Jones yearned to be a marine biologist. So it's not surprising that the actress got involved with Oceana, an organization dedicated to protecting the world's oceans.
Woody Harrelson

Harrelson is a tireless environmental activist. He has aligned himself with Living Tree Paper, a company that creates paper from recycled materials and "tree-free" fibers, like flax straw and hemp. When Harrelson travels, he does so in an environmentally friendly bus, dubbed "the Mothership," which runs on hemp and vegetable oil and is outfitted with solar-powered appliances.
Cate Blanchett

She's a patron of SolarAid, a charity that seeks to eradicate the kerosene lamp from Africa by 2020, and she and her husband Andrew Upton personally outfitted the roof of the Sydney Theatre Company with almost 2,000 solar panels. And, proving that going green can still be glam, Blanchett accepted her best actress statue at the 2014 Golden Globes wearing a pair of Chopard Green Carpet Collection earrings made of sustainably sourced, Fairmined gold.

