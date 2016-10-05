Celebs We Kind of Wish Would Run for Political Office

We are one month away from one of the most historic elections in United States history. Our two current candidates, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, have remained neck in neck for months in what can only be described as an insane race to the finish line. Safe to say there is a stressful air about American right now as we prepare to cast our vote for our preferred candidate on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 8).

For some it will come down to the wire, for others it's an obvious choice, but who wouldn't like to consider some extra options for such a prestigious and important role? And who better to consider for the top political spot than the people we already basically regard as royalty: celebrities? From the socially conscious to the social media savvy and the strong personalitied to the strong armed, we've rounded up a list of celebs we would love to see run for political office. Keep scrolling to see who we might consider pledging our allegiance to.