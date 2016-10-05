Celebs We Kind of Wish Would Run for Political Office

Lindsay Dolak
Oct 05, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

We are one month away from one of the most historic elections in United States history. Our two current candidates, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, have remained neck in neck for months in what can only be described as an insane race to the finish line. Safe to say there is a stressful air about American right now as we prepare to cast our vote for our preferred candidate on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 8).

For some it will come down to the wire, for others it's an obvious choice, but who wouldn't like to consider some extra options for such a prestigious and important role? And who better to consider for the top political spot than the people we already basically regard as royalty: celebrities? From the socially conscious to the social media savvy and the strong personalitied to the strong armed, we've rounded up a list of celebs we would love to see run for political office. Keep scrolling to see who we might consider pledging our allegiance to.

1 of 7 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Chrissy Teigen

This social media queen knows how to get and keep our attention, especially on Twitter. Once full of LOL-worthy endearing looks into her life as mother, wife, and model, Teigen’s twitter feed has recently switched over to an abundance of unabashed political commentary. She makes no effort to hide her support for Hillary Clinton this year, and while she does so in her traditionally honest way, Teigen also proves to be well-versed on the current state of affairs, offering logical and sound arguments for all of her opinions. This country could use a little bit of Teigen’s outspoken and empathetic fearlessness. Plus, she’s stylish to boot.

2 of 7 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

ICYMI, people really wanted The Rock to run for president. The beloved actor, who identifies as Republican, is not only a total fitspo dedicated to his daily 4 a.m. workouts, but he’s also an inspiration in level-headedness (and hashtags), arguably one of the best traits a president can have. The extremely charismatic father of one, who worked his way to the top from poverty as a child, juggles a mountain of projects and does it all with a smile, which he regularly reminds his followers is a big reason for his success (he’s the highest paid actor of 2016). A massive self-made success story with a massive self-made body, we’ll take it! And it doesn’t sound like he’s counted out the possibility of running.

3 of 7 Jemal Countess/Getty

Lena Dunham

Perhaps one of Clinton’s biggest celeb advocates, Dunham has been personally campaigning for the Democratic nominee for seemingly ever. The Golden Globe winner and Girls creator is an outspoken feminist, well-versed on the issues, laws, and policies acting both for and against women today. The first section of her popular Lenny Letter website is politics, where various authors write frankly about the current political air in the U.S. Dunham is a funny woman with a seriously female-positive agenda and she’s proven time and time again that she is not afraid to fight for the cause, big or small.

4 of 7 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Viola Davis

Award speech-giver extraordinaire, Viola Davis knows a thing or two about standing in front of a crowd and making them hear her points. The How to Get Away with Murder star has morphed into somewhat of an inspirational icon for women everywhere, and particularly for women of color. “I’ve been through a lot in life, and what has gotten me through is strength of character and faith,” she told InStyle. In addition to leaning heavily on two of the most important qualities a leader could have, Davis has also helped raise over $12 million for Hunger Is, an initiative to eradicate childhood hunger in the U.S. America needs this woman.

5 of 7 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Tom Hanks

He might as well be called America’s dad by now, amirite? The inimitable Tom Hanks is responsible for some of the most adored characters and roles of all time. And maybe his next should be president. The popularity of Hanks comes almost entirely from his everyman demeanor. He’s collected and seemingly unflappable, even going as far to try to calm down America in the throws of such a heated election. And getting to hear that distinctive drawl all the time? Can we vote now? There’s just something about Tom Hanks.

6 of 7 Max Mumby/Indigo

Meryl Streep

When times are rough, America could use a leader who can do some serious moral boosting. And who better than magic Meryl ‘effing Streep? The Oscar winner—who famously stood up in praise of Patricia Arquette’s call for wage equality and donned a full American flag-themed ensemble for her speech at the Democratic National Convention this year—is the motivational mom the U.S. needs. The highly regarded actress has spent her career making fans fall in love with her characters, and the woman behind them. No doubt she could do the same with major international leaders. Next stop: world peace.

7 of 7 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Kris Jenner

Hear. Me. Out. Few celebrities have dealt with the mess of family scandals, gossip, slander, and overall insanity that Kris Jenner has over the years, let alone while maintaining the cool, collected momager style she is so famous for. Hate her or love her, Jenner has weathered her fair share of extreme ups and downs, expertly handling each and every one even in the blinding spotlight of the public eye. This is a top notch crisis manager, people. We could use some of that at the top, no?

