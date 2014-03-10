11 Double-Tap Worthy 'Grams From the Weekend

Looks like celebrities have a case of spring fever! With the weather beginning to warm up, they headed outdoors to enjoy the sun's rays, and snapped some great pictures along the way. Heidi Klum shared a photo of herself basking in the bright sunshine, while Lauren Conrad made us all jealous by posting a photo of her lavender pink lemonade and gorgeous scenic view. But they weren’t the only celebrities to snap and share their weekend moments on Instagram!

1 of 11 Instagram/laurenconrad

Lauren Conrad

Jealousy ensued as soon as Lauren Conrad posted this photo of her pretty pink lemonade and gorgeous view.
2 of 11 Instagram/heidiklum

Heidi Klum

The supermodel also enjoyed California's sunny weather, posting this shot of herself basking in the rays.
3 of 11 Instagram/jamiejchung

Jamie Chung

Just a girl and her pooch! Chung couldn't resist cozying up to her furry friend.
4 of 11 Instagram/chrissyteigen

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen put her domestic skills to good use, whipping up Ina Garten's tomato basil soup.
5 of 11 Instagram/annakendrick47

Anna Kendrick

Now that's a view! Kendrick captured this gorgeous shot of Los Angeles.
6 of 11 Instagram/lenadunham

Lena Dunham

After successfully hosting SNL, Dunham spent some quality time with cast member Kenan Thompson.
7 of 11 Instagram/emmyrossum

Emmy Rossum

Runny egg and bacon burger? Order us one too, Emmy Rossum!
8 of 11 Instagram/mindykaling

Mindy Kaling

At SXSW, Kaling signed some of her friend's BJ Novak's books for fans.
9 of 11 Instagram/lilyjcollins

Lily Collins

Collins had some fun under the boardwalk over the weekend!
10 of 11 Instagram/rosiehw

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Beverages, shades, and Givenchy are all a girl needs on a Sunday morning.
11 of 11 Instagram/instylemagazine

Jennifer Lopez Regram

Jennifer Lopez is our April cover girl! So when we saw that she Instagrammed the photo of her issue, plus the flowers editor Ariel Foxman sent her, we just had to regram. For more 'grams like this, follow InStyle at @instylemagazine.

