11 Double-Tap Worthy 'Grams From the Weekend

Looks like celebrities have a case of spring fever! With the weather beginning to warm up, they headed outdoors to enjoy the sun's rays, and snapped some great pictures along the way. Heidi Klum shared a photo of herself basking in the bright sunshine, while Lauren Conrad made us all jealous by posting a photo of her lavender pink lemonade and gorgeous scenic view. But they weren’t the only celebrities to snap and share their weekend moments on Instagram!