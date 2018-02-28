18 Celebrities Who Look So Different Without Their Iconic Facial Hair

Just like a bit of contouring, facial hair can totally change your face shape. Whether you’re rocking a beard, a mustache, a goatee, or the full caveman, even the tiniest amount of scruff can transform a baby face into a heartthrob.

Don’t believe us? Just check out how different these typically bearded celebs look when they shave off their signature scruff. Take Milo Ventimiglia, for instance. The This Is Us star shaved off Jack Pearson's mustache when he finished filming Season 2, and he looks like a totally different guy.

Johnny Depp looks almost unrecognizable when he shaves off his goatee, and Kit Harington looks 10 years younger without his Jon Snow beard. And don't even get me started on Jeff Bridges—I doubt that even a True Grit fan could pick that clean-shaven face out of a lineup.

Keep scrolling to see how weird these actors look when they decide to pick up a razor.
1 of 18 Photos by Getty

Justin Theroux

2 of 18 Photos by Getty

Jared Leto

3 of 18 Photos by Getty

Tom Selleck

4 of 18 Photos by Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia

5 of 18 Photos by Getty

Jon Hamm

6 of 18 Photos by Getty

Nick Offerman

7 of 18 Photos by Getty

Jake Gyllenhaal

8 of 18 Photos by Getty

Zach Galifianakis

9 of 18 Left Photo by Getty, Right Photo by Screen Gems

Idris Elba

10 of 18 Photos by Getty

Drake

11 of 18 Photos by Getty

Johnny Depp

12 of 18 Photos by Getty

Jeff Bridges

13 of 18 Photos by Getty

Kit Harington

14 of 18 Photos by Getty

Antonio Banderas

15 of 18 Photos by Getty

T.J. Miller

16 of 18 Photos by Getty

Russell Brand

17 of 18 Photos by Getty

Joe Manganiello

18 of 18 Photos by Getty

Hugh Jackman

