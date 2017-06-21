In Honor of International Yoga Day, Behold the Most Flexible Celebs on Instagram

gisele/Instagram
Courtney Higgs
Jun 21, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

If you're into vibes and things, then you might already know that today, June 21, is International Yoga Day. From its calming effects to its impact on physical fitness, this age-old practice has become especially popular amongst the celebrity sect. With the advent of Instagram and other social media platforms that demand a constant stream of photographic evidence proving how #blessed we are, there's been an upswing of celebs and common folk alike sharing their yoga journeys with the masses. In honor of International Yoga Day, we've rounded up our favorite picture-perfect celebrity yoga snaps. Namaste.

Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Laura Brown Her Best (Yoga) Moves

1. Jessica Alba

#cracklifeopen @zicococonut ✌️

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

This picture perfect yoga session looks like the stuff our dreams are made of!

2. Reese Witherspoon

We are loving the mountain backdrop and Dirty Dancing vibe of this picture-perfect pose. 

3. Vanessa Hudgens

Started my morning w/yoga & meditation with @Kohls @Gaiam 🙏. #MakeYourMove #Namaste ❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Ever wondered what inner peace looks like? This is it!

4. Miley Cyrus

fri-namaste 💜💙💚💛❤️

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

We're not exactly sure how she's doing it, but we're into this levitation!

5. Gisele Bundchen

I just can’t take it!! #love #yogapartner ❤️❤️❤️ Eu não aguento!!! #amor #parceiradeioga

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Bundchen took a break from super-modeling to practice yoga with the cutest little partner we've ever seen.

RELATED: It’s International Yoga Day! Shop These Colorful Mats to Enhance Your Practice

6. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Friday Feels.. 🙏🏼🌞 #EkaPadaUrdhvaDhanurasana #Namaste @claire_grieve

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on

Huntington-Whiteley's flawless expression has us wanting to brush up on our bridge skills.

7. Miranda Kerr

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

What could possibly be better than yoga on the beach? Yoga on the beach with Miranda Kerr, that's what.

8. Beyonce

Thank y'all so much for my birthday wishes ! 🐝🐝33!!!!!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Bey can do no wrong, and this carefree yoga pose if proof!

9. Nina Dobrev

That's all you need #NamasteBitches (get it?) 🙏🏼🐶

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Not only does Dobrev have her pose down pat, but's she's also wearing the best t-shirt ever.

10. Karlie Kloss

introducing the German pretzel yoga pose 🇩🇪🕉

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

She's got beauty, brains and yoga skills? Kloss has truly got it all!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!