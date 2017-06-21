In Honor of International Yoga Day, Behold the Most Flexible Celebs on Instagram

If you're into vibes and things, then you might already know that today, June 21, is International Yoga Day. From its calming effects to its impact on physical fitness, this age-old practice has become especially popular amongst the celebrity sect. With the advent of Instagram and other social media platforms that demand a constant stream of photographic evidence proving how #blessed we are, there's been an upswing of celebs and common folk alike sharing their yoga journeys with the masses. In honor of International Yoga Day, we've rounded up our favorite picture-perfect celebrity yoga snaps. Namaste.
1. Jessica Alba
This picture perfect yoga session looks like the stuff our dreams are made of!
2. Reese Witherspoon
We are loving the mountain backdrop and Dirty Dancing vibe of this picture-perfect pose.
3. Vanessa Hudgens
Ever wondered what inner peace looks like? This is it!
4. Miley Cyrus
We're not exactly sure how she's doing it, but we're into this levitation!
5. Gisele Bundchen
Bundchen took a break from super-modeling to practice yoga with the cutest little partner we've ever seen.
6. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Huntington-Whiteley's flawless expression has us wanting to brush up on our bridge skills.
7. Miranda Kerr
What could possibly be better than yoga on the beach? Yoga on the beach with Miranda Kerr, that's what.
8. Beyonce
Bey can do no wrong, and this carefree yoga pose if proof!
9. Nina Dobrev
Not only does Dobrev have her pose down pat, but's she's also wearing the best t-shirt ever.
10. Karlie Kloss
She's got beauty, brains and yoga skills? Kloss has truly got it all!