In Honor of International Yoga Day, Behold the Most Flexible Celebs on Instagram

If you're into vibes and things, then you might already know that today, June 21, is International Yoga Day. From its calming effects to its impact on physical fitness, this age-old practice has become especially popular amongst the celebrity sect. With the advent of Instagram and other social media platforms that demand a constant stream of photographic evidence proving how #blessed we are, there's been an upswing of celebs and common folk alike sharing their yoga journeys with the masses. In honor of International Yoga Day, we've rounded up our favorite picture-perfect celebrity yoga snaps. Namaste.

Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Laura Brown Her Best (Yoga) Moves

1. Jessica Alba

#cracklifeopen @zicococonut ✌️ A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jan 25, 2015 at 9:31pm PST

This picture perfect yoga session looks like the stuff our dreams are made of!

2. Reese Witherspoon

What an incredible experience I had at @aroharetreats in South Island NZ!! The amazing yoga (thank you @damianchaparro), the delicious vegan meals, and the incredible spa treatments were unreal! So grateful for it all, including this lift 📸@mollyrstern! ✨ A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

We are loving the mountain backdrop and Dirty Dancing vibe of this picture-perfect pose.

3. Vanessa Hudgens

Started my morning w/yoga & meditation with @Kohls @Gaiam 🙏. #MakeYourMove #Namaste ❤️ A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 23, 2015 at 7:14am PDT

Ever wondered what inner peace looks like? This is it!

4. Miley Cyrus

fri-namaste 💜💙💚💛❤️ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Apr 8, 2016 at 1:38pm PDT

We're not exactly sure how she's doing it, but we're into this levitation!

5. Gisele Bundchen

I just can’t take it!! #love #yogapartner ❤️❤️❤️ Eu não aguento!!! #amor #parceiradeioga A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jul 26, 2015 at 8:26am PDT

Bundchen took a break from super-modeling to practice yoga with the cutest little partner we've ever seen.

RELATED: It’s International Yoga Day! Shop These Colorful Mats to Enhance Your Practice

6. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Friday Feels.. 🙏🏼🌞 #EkaPadaUrdhvaDhanurasana #Namaste @claire_grieve A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Aug 19, 2016 at 9:52am PDT

Huntington-Whiteley's flawless expression has us wanting to brush up on our bridge skills.

7. Miranda Kerr

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Aug 31, 2015 at 12:29pm PDT

What could possibly be better than yoga on the beach? Yoga on the beach with Miranda Kerr, that's what.

8. Beyonce

Thank y'all so much for my birthday wishes ! 🐝🐝33!!!!! A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 7, 2014 at 4:39am PDT

Bey can do no wrong, and this carefree yoga pose if proof!

9. Nina Dobrev

That's all you need #NamasteBitches (get it?) 🙏🏼🐶 A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Mar 2, 2016 at 2:54pm PST

Not only does Dobrev have her pose down pat, but's she's also wearing the best t-shirt ever.

10. Karlie Kloss

introducing the German pretzel yoga pose 🇩🇪🕉 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Dec 7, 2016 at 4:06am PST

She's got beauty, brains and yoga skills? Kloss has truly got it all!