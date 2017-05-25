9 Hilarious Photos of Celebs Getting Crushed by Waves

VIPix / Splash News
Olivia Bahou
May 25, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Ah, summer days at the beach. For most of us mere mortals, a day spent in the shore means sunburns, frizzy hair, and sand everywhere. But somehow, the rules of physics don’t seem to apply to celebs. Their hair stays in perfect beachy waves, their swimsuits stay in place, and there’s not one rogue tan line to be found.

Which is why we did a little digging to find these hilarious and cringe-worthy photos of stars getting totally wiped out by waves. From Justin Bieber to Jake Gyllenhaal, these pics are proof that not even A-list stars are immune to a dose of ocean-sized humiliation. Basically, you’re not the only one who has gotten wiped out by a particularly gnarly breaker.

VIDEO: Beachy Waves for the Girl on the Go

Keep scrolling for nine celebs who didn’t get any special treatment when Mother Nature had her say.

1 of 9 BACKGRID

Jake Gyllenhaal

"Maybe if I hide under this wave, the paparazzi won't find me."

2 of 9 Dave / Splash News

Zac Efron

Zac Efron gets hit by a wave, still looks hot.

3 of 9 BACKGRID

Priyanka Chopra

"Agh, I got caught without my Baywatch one-piece!"

4 of 9 GICE/BACKGRID

Justin Bieber

Hopefully the Biebs has a back-up iPhone at home.

5 of 9 Stuart Morton/Splash News

Hugh Jackman

Real-life superhero, right there.

6 of 9 Pichichi/Splash News

Christina Milian

Save that puppy at all costs.

7 of 9 VIPix / Splash News

Rob Lowe

This could be a poster for Sharknado 5.

8 of 9 BACKGRID

Heidi Klum

"These waves are really messing with my vibe."

9 of 9 246Paps / Splash News

Tallia Storm

So much for that leisurely stroll on the beach.

