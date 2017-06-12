15 Amazing Photos of Celebs Looking Super Bored at NBA Games

The NBA Finals enters Game 5 tonight with the Golden State Warriors leading the 7-game series 3-1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. And, even though the Cavs narrowly avoided a Warriors sweep, the pressure's on to keep winning. It's hard to imagine being bored by such competitive play, but even the crème of the crop, like Lebron James and Kevin Durant, can’t keep everyone entertained forever–and that includes celebrities.

Courtside seats are like front row at fashion week in that they’re always filled with our favorite famous faces. And most of the time those faces are happily heckling and snacking the game away. Just ask Rihanna. But every now and then the camera catches a celeb looking less than impressed by the four-quarter-long action.

Now, we know a number of celebrities hold certain NBA teams near and dear, like Justin Timberlake, who’s actually a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. So, we can confidently assume, in many cases, there was a lull in the game or a celebrity was just caught off guard. But still, for those of us who aren’t here for the sports, we get it.

Here, in all of their impassive glory, are a bunch of celebrities looking super bored at NBA games.