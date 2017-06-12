15 Amazing Photos of Celebs Looking Super Bored at NBA Games

James Devaney/Getty
Lindsay Dolak
Jun 12, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

The NBA Finals enters Game 5 tonight with the Golden State Warriors leading the 7-game series 3-1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. And, even though the Cavs narrowly avoided a Warriors sweep, the pressure's on to keep winning. It's hard to imagine being bored by such competitive play, but even the crème of the crop, like Lebron James and Kevin Durant, can’t keep everyone entertained forever–and that includes celebrities.

VIDEO: Sorry Boys! Rihanna Stole the Show During the NBA Finals Game

Courtside seats are like front row at fashion week in that they’re always filled with our favorite famous faces. And most of the time those faces are happily heckling and snacking the game away. Just ask Rihanna. But every now and then the camera catches a celeb looking less than impressed by the four-quarter-long action.

Now, we know a number of celebrities hold certain NBA teams near and dear, like Justin Timberlake, who’s actually a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. So, we can confidently assume, in many cases, there was a lull in the game or a celebrity was just caught off guard. But still, for those of us who aren’t here for the sports, we get it. 

Here, in all of their impassive glory, are a bunch of celebrities looking super bored at NBA games. 

1 of 15 Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty

Drake

2 of 15 Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

3 of 15 George Pimentel/Getty

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis 

4 of 15 Harry How/Getty

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel 

5 of 15 Noel Vasquez/GC

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

6 of 15 Noel Vasquez/GC

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian 

7 of 15 Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty

Melanie Griffith 

8 of 15 Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

Ryan Seacrest

9 of 15 James Devaney/WireImage

Jay Z and Beyoncé

10 of 15 Jim McIsaac/Getty

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin

11 of 15 Michael Buckner/Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio

12 of 15 Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

13 of 15 Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty

Cameron Diaz

14 of 15 Noel Vasquez/GC

Jack Nicholson

15 of 15 Kevork Djansezian/GC Images

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

