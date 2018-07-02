Every Celeb Who's Attending Couture Week in Paris (And Their Outfits!)

Ruthie Friedlander
Jul 02, 2018

Haute Couture week in Paris is like regular fashion week on speed. From the Givenchy show to Chanel, Dior, Valentino, and everything in between, celebs show up (front row, of course) for the brands they love, are affiliated with, and wear on the red carpet repeatedly. Here, we track all the celebrity front row sightings from Paris Haute Couture Week this season.

From Olivia Palermo (who we swear changes 12 times a day) to this season's unexpected new style-star, Mandy Moore, here are the women and men of the couture front rows.

1 of 13 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

at Schiaparelli
2 of 13 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Cara Daur

at Schiaparelli
3 of 13 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

at Schiaparelli
4 of 13 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

at Schiaparelli
5 of 13 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Zoey Deutch

at Dior Haute Couture
6 of 13 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

at Dior Haute Couture
7 of 13 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Katie Holmes

at Dior Haute Couture
8 of 13 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth

at Dior Haute Couture
9 of 13 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Camila Coelho

at Ralph & Russo Haute Couture
10 of 13 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

at Ralph & Russo Haute Couture
11 of 13 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton

at Ralph & Russo Haute Couture
12 of 13 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kelis

at Ralph & Russo Haute Couture
13 of 13 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

at Ralph & Russo Haute Couture

