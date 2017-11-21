10 Celebs Who Never Fly Without Their Neck Pillow

Tomorrow, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, is always one of the busiest travel days of the year. And if you’re one of the estimated 28 million Americans hopping on a flight for the holiday, you’re probably already expecting long security lines, full flights, and delayed departures. Sigh.

But what if we told you that there was an easy way to bring a little bit of home with you on the plane? Something small and soft that could even help you get some solid shut-eye en route?

Enter the all-important travel neck pillow.

Yes, we know it looks weird around your neck. And that it’s hard to imagine carrying one more thing on top of the overstuffed roller bag, personal item, Starbucks order, and stack of magazines that you’re toting around (might we suggest the December InStyle?). But hear us out, it’s worth it. Especially when you get stuck in that middle seat—likely between a manspreader and a lovely, but chatty Grandma—and are desperate to dose off.

Celebs, the most frequent flyers of us all, caught on to this delightful travel hack years ago. Some seem to hide the evidence, like Kim Kardashian West, who stows hers in her Birkin, but others, like Sacha Baron Cohen, wear their pillow loud and proud all through the terminal.

Is it the chicest travel accessory? Definitely not. But there’s no denying that these stars look more fresh-faced upon landing then someone who head bobs their way through a flight.

Keep scrolling for a list of A-listers who love to travel with their trusty neck pillow. Ready to invest yourself? Shop some of our favorite pillows here.

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Luxurious Ways to Travel