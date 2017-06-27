25 Throwback Photos of Celebs Using Their Extremely Cool Flip Phones

Chris Polk/FilmMagic
Olivia Bahou
Jun 27, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Before the iPhone made its debut 10 years ago and became the only thing celebrities would dare to carry in their purse, the hottest outfit-making accessory was none other than a flip phone. And while today these early '00s photos are positively cringe-worthy, back then, they were a prize possession that every A-list star would have in their hands for the perfect photo op.

Don't believe me? Just check out this museum-worthy photo of Kim Kardashian with a baby pink flip phone. Nowadays that pic would be a paid post with a prominent #ad, but 2006 Kim was just trying to keep up with the times. After all, holding up a bedazzled flip phone was basically her BFF Paris Hilton's signature red carpet pose.

Keep scrolling for 25 hilarious photos of celebrities flaunting their flip phone, and thank your lucky stars that Steve Jobs came around to save us from another decade of cell phone-related embarrassment.

1 of 24 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Paris Hilton

Are you a real socialite if your phone isn't covered in rhinestones?

2 of 24 Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage

Hilary Duff

Hilary's showing off that Motorola like it's an engagement ring.

3 of 24 Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Jamie Lynn Spears

"You used to call me on my Hello Kitty phone."

4 of 24 John Sciulli/WireImage

Jessica Biel

No words.

5 of 24 Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage

Kimora Lee Simmons

TFW when your flip phone matches your outfit.

6 of 24 John Sciulli/WireImage

Kelly Osbourne

Nothing is more early 2000s than a flip phone in one hand and a tiny dog in the other.

7 of 24 Gianfranco Calcagno/FilmMagic

Peaches Geldof

Nothing has ever looked less casual.

8 of 24 John Sciulli/WireImage

Nikki Hilton

Functional phone or children's toy?

9 of 24 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Gisele Bündchen

Flip phones and micro minis: a match made in red carpet heaven.

10 of 24 Jeff Vespa/Wireimage

Carmen Electra

"Oh, I didn't see you there!"

11 of 24 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

P!nk

I can't decide what's more early '00s, that flip phone or the ultra low-rise jeans.

12 of 24 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Claire Danes

Nope, even Claire Danes isn't immune to the flip-phone photo op.

13 of 24 John Sciulli/WireImage

Brittany Snow

Which is the better accessory, that pearl-encrusted satin jacket or the flip phone on her ear?

14 of 24 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lindsay Lohan

You know it's real when you have a bedazzled Sidekick II.

15 of 24 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

Ryan does not trust whoever is on the other end of that call.

16 of 24 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Brittany Murphy

Is that a cell phone or a cordless home phone? We may never know.

17 of 24 Mychal Watts/WireImage

Amanda Bynes

"Oh, you're taking a picture? Let me just pull out my phone and pretend to make a call."

18 of 24 L. Cohen/WireImage

Nicole Richie

#Tbt to when the Sidekick was the hottest thing since sliced bread.

19 of 24 Dave Hogan/Getty

Christina Aguilera

Double the phones, double the fun.

20 of 24 John Shearer/WireImage

Paris Hilton

Never forget the hot pink ski pants. Never forget.

21 of 24 Gustavo Caballero/Getty

Eva Longoria

Apparently talking on your cell phone while doing an interview was socially acceptable 15 years ago.

22 of 24 James Devaney/WireImage

Milla Jovovich

Your street style shot isn't complete without a phone held up to your ear.

23 of 24 Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

Vivica A. Fox

"Where in the world is my Uber?"

24 of 24 Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Amanda Bynes

Nothing like a signature red carpet pose.

