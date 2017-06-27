25 Throwback Photos of Celebs Using Their Extremely Cool Flip Phones

Before the iPhone made its debut 10 years ago and became the only thing celebrities would dare to carry in their purse, the hottest outfit-making accessory was none other than a flip phone. And while today these early '00s photos are positively cringe-worthy, back then, they were a prize possession that every A-list star would have in their hands for the perfect photo op.

Don't believe me? Just check out this museum-worthy photo of Kim Kardashian with a baby pink flip phone. Nowadays that pic would be a paid post with a prominent #ad, but 2006 Kim was just trying to keep up with the times. After all, holding up a bedazzled flip phone was basically her BFF Paris Hilton's signature red carpet pose.

Keep scrolling for 25 hilarious photos of celebrities flaunting their flip phone, and thank your lucky stars that Steve Jobs came around to save us from another decade of cell phone-related embarrassment.