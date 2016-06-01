Vanessa Williams Went for a Totally Different Look for Her Second Wedding to Jim Skrip

Weddings… so good you can’t have just one, right? Just ask Vanessa Williams, who took a second trip down the aisle on Memorial Day with her already-husband, Jim Skrip.

Yesterday we took one last walk down the aisle — this time in my little church. Officially wedded Catholic. Amen! #MyJim 💋 photo by @kateland7 A photo posted by Vanessa Williams (@vanessawilliamsofficial) on May 31, 2016 at 7:06am PDT

For the big day, the 53-year-old bride wore a gorgeous v-neck Pamella Roland dress with a pink sash, and her hair was pulled back in a romantic chignon — quite a different look from her OG wedding last year. For their 2015 nuptials, Williams wore two dresses designed by Carmen Marc Valvo: the first, an ivory skirt and top with a gold belt, and the second, a beautiful gown adorned with gold leather petals. She wore her hair middle-parted and super straight.

@Vwofficial looking stunning with husband Jim Skrip in 1 of the 3 custom gowns we created for her special day. Pick up a copy of @Peoplemag out Today for more #vanessawilliams x #carmenmarcvalvo ! A photo posted by Carmen Marc Valvo (@carmenmarcvalvo) on Jul 10, 2015 at 6:26am PDT

But that’s not the only difference. The first wedding was held in Skrip’s hometown of Buffalo, New York, and was seriously over-the-top — 400 guests were treated to Egyptian food, musical performances, and Diptyque Paris gift bags. This wedding, on the other hand, was an intimate celebration at Williams’ hometown church. “Officially wedded Catholic,” she wrote.

Actually, there was one special performance at this wedding and it was by Williams herself! The former Miss America got her stanky leg on and shared a video for the world to see.

Whip, Nae Nae...Stanky Leg (in @PamellaRoland!). Wedding weekend part deux. 🎥 @lionbabe A video posted by Vanessa Williams (@vanessawilliamsofficial) on May 31, 2016 at 11:33am PDT

Not your typical first dance, amiright?!