The Surprising Reason This Celeb Couple Banned Cell Phones at Their Wedding

Country superstar Randy Houser and his wife Tatiana Starzynski had a strict “no cell phone” policy at their May 4 wedding — but not for the reason you might think. Unlike some other celebs (ahem, Mary Kate Olsen, ahem), they weren’t concerned about intimate pics popping up on social media. The couple wanted to prevent something called “phone face” — you know, when professional shots are ruined by other people holding up their phones to capture their own pics.

“It seemed like almost every photo we looked at of other weddings when you see pictures of the bride and groom, there would be pictures of people in the background at the wedding with phones in their faces,” Houser told CMT.

The singer also said he had some famous guests in attendance, like Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, and he didn’t want the event to turn into a country music meet and greet. Totally understandable, but unless Taylor Swift is on your guest list, probably not a concern for us plebeians.

But Houser definitely gives us something to think about — whether you’re the bride or a guest.

While a full-on ban might seem a little overboard, think about setting some restrictions. For example, you might consider asking your guests to put away their phones just during the ceremony. Or ask your guests to refrain from taking pics during the first dance or when your parents are speaking. They might be bummed, but remember — it’s your day.

And if you’re a guest, etiquette expert Elaine Swann says to make sure you ask the couple beforehand if it’s OK to take cell phone pics and/or post them on social media. Some couples want to break the news of their wedding before you do. Can you blame them?

But most importantly, Swann encourages people to just try to enjoy the moment IRL. “It’s sad that at so many weddings today you see people watching through their cell phones,” she said. “Most brides and grooms are recording their weddings anyway, and you can always ask them for a copy. So really just enjoy the moment.”