9 Shortest Celebrity Marriages

Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Short but sweet. Well, sometimes.

More
Mehera Bonner
Jun 29, 2016

Marriage is typically 'til death do you part, but some celebs have their own, shall we say, unique interpretation of that whole vow thing. From Kim Kardashian's notoriously short marriage to Kris Humphries, to Carmen Electra's Vegas marriage which spanned mere days, here are 9 celebs whose marriages lasted a New York minute. (Note: Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen are not on this list.)

1 of 9 Frederick Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman

Thought Kim and Kris had a short marriage? Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman met at L.A.'s Billboard Live nightclub in November 1998, married eight months later in Las Vegas, and divorced nine days after that. Oh, and Rodman's rep implied that he was "deeply intoxicated" at the time of their "I dos." How romantic! "It's easy to get caught up in a moment," Electra said. "You think it's romantic, but then you realize, 'God, we did it in Vegas?' It's like getting a cheeseburger at a fast-food restaurant." 

2 of 9 Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito

Did you know Bradley Cooper was once a married man? He and Jennifer Esposito were linked for just four months after a simple wedding in December 2006. "It was just something that happened," Cooper said in 2011. "The good thing is, we both realized it...Sometimes you just realize it. It just wasn't right. It's interesting...things happen!" Jennifer was slightly less kind about their time together in her book, writing, "Within days, my relationship hit an all-time low, and within a week, it was over. Abruptly, rudely, and with the exact callousness that I'd come to expect from him, but this time, I did nothing but agree to end it."

3 of 9 Ron Galella/WireImage

Cher and Gregg Allman

Also married nine days? Cher and Gregg Allman, who tied the knot in July 1975 in — where else? — Vegas! The marriage lasted mere days before Cher tried to dissolve it, but she and Gregg eventually reconciled only to once again part ways. Also, it should be noted that Cher married Gregg three days after the ink on her divorce from Sonny Bono was dry. ”There was no future for us because she has that constant paranoia of (my) going back to alcohol,” Allman explained.

4 of 9 Rick Diamond/WireImage

Kid Rock and Pam Anderson

Another duo join the four month club! Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson got married in 2006 on a yacht in St. Tropez (Pamela wore a string bikini) but cut ties a few months later. The star put a note on her website, writing, "Divorce. Yes, it's true.Unfortunately impossible." Meanwhile, Kid went on to accuse his wife of faking a miscarriage, prompting her to say this about him: "He's bitter," she explained. "It's sad to see. I don't want to battle with him. I wish him the best. I'd hate to point out habits I had a hard time with. They are personal to him and that's why we are not together. These are desperate attempts. I've moved on."

5 of 9 Steve Granitz/WireImage

 Drew Barrymore and Tom Green

Early aughts dream team Drew Barrymore and Tom Green had a year-long engagement, but their post-elopement marriage only lasted nine months thanks to "irreconcilable differences." "It was just a very short period of time that I had a brief marriage,” Green told Oprah in 2014. “I don’t really tend to talk about it that much comfortably [or] publicly. All of that was part of that sort of crazy, whirlwind of a time.”

6 of 9 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush met on the set of One Tree Hill, and married in 2005. Five months later the couple parted ways in the midst of reports that Chad was cheating with Paris Hilton. "We were two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place," she said in 2014. "To all the other costars who've worked it out, more power to you." Awkwardly, these two had to continue working together for another half a decade.

7 of 9 Ron Galella/WireImage

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie, enjoyed a brief relationship with Nicolas Cage after meeting at Johnny Ramone's birthday soiree in 2000. They married in Hawaii in 2002, but Nicolas filed for divorce three months later. However, he immediately regretted it. "The most upsetting thing," Presley said, "was when he called to say he was sorry, wish he hadn't done it, things like that. You can't have a temper tantrum and then call me four days later and expect, you know, everything to be fine again." Meanwhile, Cage said, "I did not comment on the marriage, I am not going to comment on the divorce."

8 of 9 Barry King/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez and Chris Judd

Before Casper Smart, Marc Anthony, and Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez was linked to choreographer Cris Judd. The dancer starred in J.Lo's music video for "Love Don't Cost a Thing," and basically sashayed his way to her heart. Cris and Jen married in September 2001, but divorced nine months later in June 2002. "You know it's very tough. Your privacy is breached. You're no longer a normal person," Judd said in 2014. '[Our wedding] was a circus. I think several people got arrested trying to climb up a mountain... trying to sneak in. We actually rented the airspace."

9 of 9 Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Despite six solid months of dating and a "fairytale" wedding that aired on television, Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries only lasted 72 days. Kim was the one who ended the relationship, totally blindsiding a "devastated" Kris when she issued the following statement: "After careful consideration, I have decided to end my marriage. I hope everyone understands this was not an easy decision. I had hoped this marriage was forever, but sometimes things don't work out as planned. We remain friends and wish each other the best." You can watch Kim awkwardly fall out of love with Kris on Keeping Up with the Kardashians — if you're the kind of person that watches reality reruns, which you should be.

