9 Shortest Celebrity Marriages

Did you know Bradley Cooper was once a married man? He and Jennifer Esposito were linked for just four months after a simple wedding in December 2006. "It was just something that happened," Cooper said in 2011. "The good thing is, we both realized it...Sometimes you just realize it. It just wasn't right. It's interesting...things happen!" Jennifer was slightly less kind about their time together in her book, writing, "Within days, my relationship hit an all-time low, and within a week, it was over. Abruptly, rudely, and with the exact callousness that I'd come to expect from him, but this time, I did nothing but agree to end it."