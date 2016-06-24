This Is What Blake Lively Appreciates the Most About Her Marriage to Ryan Reynolds

We are still in disbelief that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, aka two of the most beautiful people in the world, were just friends for more than a year before they began dating.

"It was funny because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone, all that stuff, we were both single," Reynolds told Jess Cagle back in February, Entertainment Weekly and People's editorial director. "We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl. That was the most awkward date for that respective party because we were just like fireworks."

RELATED: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Cutest Couple Moments

VIDEO: Blake Takes NYC -- See How She Dressed Her Baby Bump 8 Great Ways!

Now, Lively is also opening up about that fateful night and what their friendship really means to her and their marriage. "Went well for him, there were no fireworks for me. No," the actress told Cagle. "We were such good friends for so long and we both got to know each other as friends. That's what I appreciate about our relationship is that he's my friend first and foremost."

Awww.