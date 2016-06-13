The Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna Wedding TV Special Is Happening

As if you weren't expecting this to happen: Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are planning on a major TV special for their wedding, according to TMZ. Also not surprisingly, the couple wants more than a million bucks for the gig. The love birds are likely trying to cash in on their nuptials the way big sis Kim Kardashian did with her two-part, four hour star-studded TV special when she married Kris Humphries back in 2011.

Blac Chyna and Rob recently signed on for a docu-series that will follow BC's pregnancy, but they left the wedding out of the deal. And, since Kris Jenner will be planning the wedding, it's no surprise they're trying to get as much as possible, since the mom-ager knows how to turn any life event into a cash cow.