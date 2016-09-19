Pippa Middleton Once Considered Getting Married in Her Tennis Whites

It’s hard to believe it has been over five years since Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in the wedding of the decade that was watched all around the world—and now we have another high-profile big day to look out for: that of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

The 33-year-old opened up about her new cookbook Heartfelt, written to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, in addition to her engagement and impending nuptials in an interview with the Daily Mail.

While the Duchess of Cambridge’s little sister did not confirm a date for when she and the 41-year-old multi-millionaire—who got engaged in July 2016—would be saying “I do,” Pippa did reveal that she’d once considered wearing her tennis whites down the aisle.

“No,” she answered when asked if there was a chance that would actually happen. “That was a phase I went through as a little girl and I was having a bit of a battle about wearing a dress. I wasn’t into dresses as an 8-year-old.”

Pippa admits that while she and James like to go out to restaurants, they prefer to stay in and curl up with each other on the couch after a home-cooked meal. On the other hand, she admits, it’s their mutual love of the outdoors and being competitive that bonds them too.

RELATED: Pippa Middleton Flashes Her Huge Engagement Ring While Running in London

“We have many adventures together,” Pippa said. “We have a lot in common and that helps. I don’t think it would work with a couch potato. I do think we exhaust most people.”

The couple has gotten used to the “new normal” of dealing with a life in the spotlight—and that certainly will be the case as the world gets ready for what might be the most anticipated wedding of 2017.

No pressure, you guys!