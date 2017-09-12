These Intimate Photos From Jackie and John F. Kennedy's Wedding Will Give You All The Feels

It was one for the books.

Sixty-four years after then US-senator John F Kennedy and Jacqueline Lee Bouvier said their I Dos, we're still fascinated with the couple's elegant wedding that will remain in history as one of the most memorable events of all time.

On the morning of September 12, 1953, more than 800 guests gathered in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Newport, Rhode Island to witness the union of the future President and First Lady of the United States. The bride wore a stunning gown designed by Ann Lowe—the ivory tissue silk number had a portrait neckline, a fitted bodice, and a skirt embellished with bands of more than fifty yards of flounces.

Kennedy also donned a draped lace veil that belonged to her grandmother Lee. Her bouquet consisted of pink and white spray orchids and gardenias, and her bridesmaids wore pink taffeta dresses.

After the ceremony, the couple and their guests (1200 in total), headed to the terrace of the 300-acre Hammersmith Farm oceanfront estate, owned by the bride's mother, to celebrate the marriage. The couple had their first dance to "I Married an Angel" performed by Meyer Davis and his orchestra.

After the reception, the Kennedys jetted off to Acapulco, Mexico for a romantic honeymoon. The rest as they say is history.

Now, relive moments from their best day with these beautiful black-and-white photos.