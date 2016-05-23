Nev Schulman Gave His GF an Insanely Beautiful Engagement Ring

Just weeks after announcing their pregnancy, Nev Schulman and his lady love are officially engaged! The host of MTV’s Catfish popped the question to Laura Perlongo this past weekend, gifting his 30-year-old GF a gorgeous Cartier diamond ring that she hasn’t stopped showing off since. And we can’t blame her — that thing is stunning!

Schulman, 31, first broke news Instagram, telling his followers that he and Perlongo were “enraged.” V funny, guys!

we're enraged!!! A photo posted by Nev Schulman (@nevschulman) on May 22, 2016 at 7:56pm PDT

The MTV host quickly followed up with a more heartfelt post, writing that he couldn’t be more in love. Aaand it’s official — we’re swooning.

seriously though, couldn't be more in love with this nugget. so excited to spend my life with you @el_peego 💍 A photo posted by Nev Schulman (@nevschulman) on May 23, 2016 at 8:32am PDT

As for Perlongo, the lovely bride-to-be posted opted for a closeup pic of her ring, which we’ll spare you because she’s feeding Schulman what appears to be a piece of cheese and it’s a little weird, tbh (you’re welcome). She also posted this pic of herself wearing nothing but rose petals and her ring — a pretty courageous feat for someone who’s five months pregnant!

looking through photos from this whirlwind weekend when it finally dawned on me that I'm 5 months pregnant and engaged to the love of my life/best friend/twin clown/source of daily inspiration and so perfectly obnoxiously happy and blessed and giddy. So before I explode into tiny doves I wanted to share with the world what I looked like days before that explosion happens (for forensics etc) Out of breath. Out of words. Out of rose petals but never out of love. Completely floored. I love you endlessly @nevschulman ✨🚀😍🙏😍🚀✨ A photo posted by Laura Perlongo (@el_peego) on May 23, 2016 at 10:42am PDT

Schulman and Perlongo, who have been dating on and off for about seven months, made their red carpet debut together at the premiere at The Intern back in November. We wish the soon-to-be newlyweds all the best and can’t wait to meet their little girl!