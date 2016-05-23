Nev Schulman Gave His GF an Insanely Beautiful Engagement Ring

Lindsay Dreyer
May 23, 2016

Just weeks after announcing their pregnancy, Nev Schulman and his lady love are officially engaged! The host of MTV’s Catfish popped the question to Laura Perlongo this past weekend, gifting his 30-year-old GF a gorgeous Cartier diamond ring that she hasn’t stopped showing off since. And we can’t blame her — that thing is stunning!

Schulman, 31, first broke news Instagram, telling his followers that he and Perlongo were “enraged.” V funny, guys!

The MTV host quickly followed up with a more heartfelt post, writing that he couldn’t be more in love. Aaand it’s official — we’re swooning.

As for Perlongo, the lovely bride-to-be posted opted for a closeup pic of her ring, which we’ll spare you because she’s feeding Schulman what appears to be a piece of cheese and it’s a little weird, tbh (you’re welcome). She also posted this pic of herself wearing nothing but rose petals and her ring — a pretty courageous feat for someone who’s five months pregnant!

Schulman and Perlongo, who have been dating on and off for about seven months, made their red carpet debut together at the premiere at The Intern back in November. We wish the soon-to-be newlyweds all the best and can’t wait to meet their little girl!

