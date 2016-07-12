You Will Not Believe How Much These Celebrities Spent on Their Weddings

To most people, $100K seems like an insane amount to spend on a wedding. To some celebrities, that amount is totally "meh, whatever." Stars are known for shelling out Benjamins on their wedding day, but there's expensive and then there's "dear God, how are you even affording this?!" Which brings us to the most pricy celebrity weddings of our time. The one thing they have in common? Go big or go home.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Before there was Brangelina, there was Brennifer. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were madly in love back in the '90s, and threw a lavish wedding which cost an estimated $1 million. In other words, what Jennifer made for just one episode of Friends. Apparently, Brad wanted a "zen garden" look, and 50,000 flowers were brought in to complete the effect. Oh, and also four bands, a gospel choir, and fireworks. You know, normal stuff.

Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman

Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman

Christina and Jordan are no longer lucky in love, but they certainly were at the time of their estimated $2 million wedding in California's Napa Valley. Because Xtina's favorite month is December, the singer had wedding planner Michael Gapinski deck out her reception in a winter landscape; with hundreds of birch trees, white hydrangeas, roses, amaryllis, and branches. That kind of detail doesn't exactly come cheap.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin and Jessica got hitched in a lovely Italian resort, and such luxury does not come cheap. Their 2012 wedding cost an estimated $6.5 million, which makes sense considering they reportedly closed down the entire Borgo Egnazia for the event.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Oh, you thought $6.5 million was a lot of money to spend on your wedding? Welcome to Kim and Kanye West's Florence nuptials, a mind-blowing affair that reportedly cost $12 million. The venue alone was over $400K, and Kim's dress cost a cool $500K. Meanwhile, Kanye apparently ordered a $478,000 230-foot marble table for the reception, which is basically the most Kanye thing ever.

5 of 9 WireImage

Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky

Chelsea Clinton's 2010 wedding to Marc Mezvinsky cost an estimated $3 million, and it's easy to see why. Tents for the event alone came in at at estimated $600,000, while flowers allegedly cost $500,000, and security was a rumored $200,000. Again, these are ~estimates~, but still... that's a lot of cash.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

TomKat got hitched in a medieval Italian castle and spared no expense, so it's not exactly shocking that their wedding cost an estimated $3.5 million. C'mon, Armani literally designed everyone's outfits? On top of that, there was a fireworks display, classical music, and — oh yeah, 300 bottles of red Barbesco wine.

Paul McCartney and Heather Mills

Paul McCartney and Heather Mills

Paul McCartney has money to spare due to the fact that he was in the greatest rock band of all time, and he majorly threw down for his $3.2 million Irish wedding to Heather Mills. Though honestly, that price tag is child's play compared to what the couple's divorce cost...

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Believe it or not, Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding wasn't that expensive in the grand scheme of royal weddings (more on that in a minute). The event cost an estimated £20 million (or the equivalent of $34MM, according to Business Insider), and aside from normal royal wedding expenses, included the cost of paying policeman double for working on a bank holiday.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

While Will and Kate spent a modest  £20 million on their royal wedding, Prince Charles and Princess Diana spent a whopping $110 million on theirs (though keep in mind, that number is inflation adjusted — but still). We can only assume most of that budget went to her epically long train.

