Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber got married during a 1998 beach wedding, and neither of them wore shoes. The wedding's '90s vibes were courtesy of Cindy's John Galliano slip dress, which she wore off the rack. "I wore John Galliano off the rack because the wedding was supposed to be secret," the model said. "We married in the Bahamas in front of our friends and family and it was so special."