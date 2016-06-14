Why Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Won't Have a Destination Wedding

When Dancing With the Stars pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd got engaged last year, they initially thought they wanted to have a destination wedding — but now the lovebirds are singing a different tune. According to the duo, they don’t want to have to limit their guest list or leave out their friends who might not be able to afford it.

“We got engaged and threw a little get together and it was 125 people. We didn't even tell anybody,” Chmerkovskiy told E! News. “So 125 before any sort of invitations went out, made us feel like we might be … we don't want to upset anybody. We want people to have a night to celebrate us and celebrate with us. I know we have a lot of friends that were looking forward to that. We want to accommodate them as well, not everyone can afford a destination wedding."



She said 'yes' 😊 @petamurgatroyd A photo posted by @maksimc on Dec 5, 2015 at 8:02pm PST

All valid points. So now that we know a destination wedding is officially off the table, what can we expect from the TV stars when they say “I do” in July 2017? Dancing, obviously. Lots of dancing.

"We deliberately have it in July so it doesn't conflict with any of the [DWTS] seasons, so we can bring our past partners and our troupe of dancers and stuff like that," Murgatroyd explained.

The couple also wanted to make sure they had plenty of time to plan (though rumor has it they have a baby on the way!). Right now, they have the venue picked out, but that’s about it.

"I can try on some dresses now. I think it's time to start doing all that and getting a wedding planner,” Murgatroyd said.

Guys, we’d also suggest getting started on that guest list ASAP. In the meantime, we’ll just be sitting here patiently awaiting our invitation.