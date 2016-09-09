Magic Johnson and Wife Cookie Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary in True Style

Getty Images

It was a star-studded and bling-filled affair.

Carson Blackwelder
Sep 09, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

After 25 years, love is still in the air for Magic Johnson and his wife, Cookie Johnson. The two have been celebrating their milestone anniversary in epic fashion all week and have taken to social media—using the hashtag #EC25—to let everyone in on the fun.

For another 25 years! #EC25 pic.twitter.com/EJHIRGxDSd

— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 8, 2016

The NBA Hall of Famer and his lady love were joined by 100 of their closest family and friends in Monaco and St. Tropez. The couple’s children—son EJ Johnson of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills fame and daughter Elisa—as well as Magic’s son Andre with ex Melissa Mitchell were right by their sides, too.

As for the celebrity pals in attendance, that incredible bunch of names includes names like LL Cool J, Tina Knowles, Samuel L. Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Bill Bellamy, and Holly Robinson Peete, just to name a few.

"Happy 25th Anniversary to my best friend, my beautiful wife, @cjbycookie! #EC25,” the legendary athlete wrote alongside a photo of him and his wife, both 57 years old, dancing. In another photo, Magic holds Cookie’s hand flashing the incredible 25-carat ring he’d given her.

Happy 25th Anniversary to my best friend, my beautiful wife, @thecookiej! #EC25

A photo posted by Earvin "Magic" Johnson (@magicjohnson) on

#EC25

A photo posted by Cookie Johnson (@thecookiej) on

Yeah, this was all basically a major slam dunk. Congrats to Magic and Cookie!

