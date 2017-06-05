You Won’t Believe How Long These Celeb Couples Have Been Married

Hugh and Deborra-Lee met on set of Australian show Correlli in 1995, and were married a year later in 1996. Oh, and the story of how they met? Adorable.

"She was the star and I had this major crush on her," he said in February. "Everyone did. The whole crew had a crush on her and I was so embarrassed by that, I didn't talk to her for about a week….I had a dinner party and I invited her over and about 20 other people. And she said, 'What's a matter, have I annoyed you? You're not talking to me anymore. What have I done wrong?' and I said – I'd had a couple – and I said 'oh look, I've got a crush on you, I'll get over it.' And she went, 'Oh really,' " and I was like, 'Oh, this is bad.' And she goes, 'Yeah, I got one on you. too.' And I'm like, 'Oh, great!' So that was it." Augh, so cute.