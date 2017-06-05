You Won’t Believe How Long These Celeb Couples Have Been Married

Mehera Bonner
Jun 05, 2017

In a world where divorce rates are higher than our dream wedding cake (read: super high), it's always nice to hear about couples who take that whole "'til death do us part" thing seriously. Especially when they're living in Hollywood, home of the 72-day marriage. If you're in need of some new #RelationshipGoals, check out 9 celebrity couples who have been married for at least 15 years.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

Meryl Streep is very, very private about her personal life. But we do know this: she married sculptor Don Gummer in 1978, and they're still together after a gazillion years and four kids. Is it any surprise that Meryl's good at marriage? No: she's literally amazing at everything.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks met Rita Wilson on the set of Bosom Buddies, a super '80s show your parents were probably into. Tom was married at the time, but told GQ that he and Rita had a major connection: "Rita and I just looked at each other and—kaboing—that was that. I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn't be denied."

Tom finalized his divorce in 1987, and married Rita one year later in 1988. "I still can't believe my wife goes out with me," he said in 2015 (after 27 years of marriage). "If we were in high school and I was just funny, I'd never have the courage to talk to her."

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Because their love story is legit amazing, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett met on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air when she was auditioning to play his character's girlfriend. Jada didn't get the part, but she and Will did end up getting married in 1997.

“You can’t expect it to be easy, it’s like our marriage was the most difficult, grueling, excruciating thing that we have ever taken on in our lives. And you know we're just not quitters," Will said after 20 years of married life. "If there is a secret I would say is that we never went into working in our relationship. We only ever worked on ourselves individually, and then presented ourselves to one another better than we were previously.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh and Deborra-Lee met on set of Australian show Correlli in 1995, and were married a year later in 1996. Oh, and the story of how they met? Adorable.

"She was the star and I had this major crush on her," he said in February. "Everyone did. The whole crew had a crush on her and I was so embarrassed by that, I didn't talk to her for about a week….I had a dinner party and I invited her over and about 20 other people. And she said, 'What's a matter, have I annoyed you? You're not talking to me anymore. What have I done wrong?' and I said – I'd had a couple – and I said 'oh look, I've got a crush on you, I'll get over it.' And she went, 'Oh really,' " and I was like, 'Oh, this is bad.' And she goes, 'Yeah, I got one on you. too.' And I'm like, 'Oh, great!' So that was it." Augh, so cute.

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman

Stylist/designer Rachel Zoe met her husband in 1991, when she was just 19 and they were both working in the restaurant industry. "I vividly remember the first time I saw her, wearing a tight black mini dress, high-heeled pumps, stick-straight hair, and big red lips covered in M.A.C. Chili lipstick (her trademark)," he said. "She was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen."

Seven years later (in 1996, to be exact), these two married, and they currently have two adorable children.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

Ben Stiller met Christine Taylor when she appeared in his TV pilot, and he was totally smitten. "I proposed to Christine when I was rehearsing Meet the Parents," Stiller said. "[Our] relationship was a gradual thing that happened over a quick period of time, maybe seven or eight months. We just started hanging out with each other and it developed into, 'Wow, this feels great. I really like this person. I think I love this person. I really do—I love this person.' It hit me out of the blue." The couple got married in 1988 and have two children together.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Supermodel Cindy Crawford says she met club owner husband "on tequila,” and apparently they made quite the connection because they got married in 1998 and haven't looked back. "We started as friends and we remained friends," Gerber said of the marriage. "You have to just keep that friendship and fun in the relationship."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker dated both Robert Downey Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., before laying her eyes on Matthew Broderick after being introduced to him by her brother. "He's probably the funniest fellow I've met in my entire life," she told the Los Angeles Times. "I'm mad for him, totally."

The couple got married in 1997, and have three children together. "I love Matthew Broderick. Call me crazy, but I love him," Sarah said back in 2013. "We can only be in the marriage we are. We’re very devoted to our family and our lives. I love our life. I love that he’s the father of my children, and it’s because of him that there’s this whole other world that I love."

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld

Jessica Seinfeld filed for divorce in October 1998—just four months after her wedding to Eric Nederlander. She started hanging with iconic comedian Jerry Seinfeld around the same time, and the pair became engaged in November.

These two are pretty private about their relationship, but three kids and several decades later, there's no denying that it's stood the test of time—in part thanks to Jessica's cooking! “Chicken parmesan. It’s why Jerry wanted to marry me," she said in 2015. "It remains the glue of our family.”

