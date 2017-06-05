You Won’t Believe How Long These Celeb Couples Have Been Married

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; Illustration Cass Loh
In a world where divorce rates are higher than our dream wedding cake (read: super high), it's always nice to hear about couples who take that whole "'til death do us part" thing seriously. Especially when they're living in Hollywood, home of the 72-day marriage. If you're in need of some new #RelationshipGoals, check out 9 celebrity couples who have been married for at least 15 years.
VIDEO: How To Save Money On Your Honeymoon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement