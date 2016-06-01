10 Long-Lasting Celebrity Couples and How They Keep It Together

Michael Kovac
Dobrina Zhekova
Jun 01, 2016 @ 10:15 am

Hollywood can be a harsh place for married couples—constant media scrutiny, paparazzi, hectic schedules, and gossip are just a few of the issues celebs have to deal with in their personal public lives. And while it may seem like we often hear about another high-profile breakup or divorce, there are actually relationships who have stood the test of time and are, to this day, going strong.

Below, we rounded up ten of our favorite long-lasting celebrity unions and we asked body language expert Blanca Cobb to shed some light on how they keep their love blooming after so many years of being together.

RELATED: A Body Language Expert Says THIS Is the Man Kim Kardashian Should Be With

1 of 10 Jared Siskin

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker; married for 19 years.

"Laughing is an overlooked nonverbal romantic gesture. Couples who laugh together have staying power. Shared laughter draws you together emotionally and physically."

Advertisement
2 of 10 D Dipasupil

Sting and Trudie Styler; married for 23 years.

"Trudie is showing where her priorities are – that is with Sting. She won’t let a photographer keep her away from her man. She’ll turn her head, but not her body for the camera. She’s clearly showing what’s important to her."

3 of 10 Larry Busacca

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith; married for 18 years.

"Will is making a statement with a firm hold on Jada’s side. Not an ordinary hand placement will do. Power grips show passion."

Advertisement
4 of 10 Karwai Tang

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor; married for 16 years.

"Christine’s body language is screaming that Ben is hers. Look at the loving hold she has on him. She not only turns her body towards him, her hand on his shoulder is establishing her claim. With the other hand on her hip, she means what her body is saying."

Advertisement
5 of 10 Ethan Miller

Don Gummer and Meryl Streep; married for 37 years

"Meryl shows the ultimate sign of trust by leaning back on her husband, Don. She knows that he’s got her both emotionally and physically."

Advertisement
6 of 10 Todd Williamson

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn; have been together for 30 years

"The heart draws you physically closer to the one who you can’t let go. Kurt has both arms wrapped around Goldie ensuring she knows that she’s cherished. Goldie’s body is completely facing Kurt letting the world know that he is her man."

Advertisement
7 of 10 Anthony Harvey

Victoria and David Beckham; married for 16 years.

"Victoria shows that you lean towards the one you love. Her grip on David’s shoulder anchors herself right by his side."

Advertisement
8 of 10 Karwai Tang

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness; married for 20 years

"Couples who stand the test of time enjoy each other’s company. One way to show your pleasure of being with your partner is giving a genuine smile while looking at them. Look at the big smile that Hugh shines on Deborra-Lee. The tell-tale sign of an authentic smile is the crinkled crow’s feet at the corners of the eyes."

Advertisement
9 of 10 Andrew Toth

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson; married for 28 years.

"As a couple develops a long-standing love, they tend to mirror each other. This is where their mannerisms mimic one another. Not only do Tom and Rita wear a similar social smile, they also have fisted hands – making them look alike."

Advertisement
10 of 10 Michael Tran

Denzel and Pauletta Washington; married for 32 years.

"Denzel is keeping Pauletta close – so close that his right side is slightly overlapping her body. He has his arm draped across her back with his hand resting on her shoulder – making sure she stays close. Men who love their women will subconsciously shield them from real or perceived danger. What woman doesn’t want to feel protected by her man?"

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!