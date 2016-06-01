10 Long-Lasting Celebrity Couples and How They Keep It Together

Hollywood can be a harsh place for married couples—constant media scrutiny, paparazzi, hectic schedules, and gossip are just a few of the issues celebs have to deal with in their personal public lives. And while it may seem like we often hear about another high-profile breakup or divorce, there are actually relationships who have stood the test of time and are, to this day, going strong.

Below, we rounded up ten of our favorite long-lasting celebrity unions and we asked body language expert Blanca Cobb to shed some light on how they keep their love blooming after so many years of being together.

RELATED: A Body Language Expert Says THIS Is the Man Kim Kardashian Should Be With