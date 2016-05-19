Lauren Conrad Revealed a Major Secret From Heidi and Spencer’s Wedding

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the The Hills, which made its debut in 2006 (feel old yet?), Lauren Conrad is spilling some major behind-the-scenes secrets about the MTV show that shaped our youth. One anecdote in particular has to do with everyone’s favorite reality TV couple, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. Turns out, there was some serious drama going down when they tied the knot on camera back in 2009.

Conrad reveals that she had originally planned to quickly pop in and pop out, since she had another event to attend afterwards, but things didn’t exactly go as planned thanks to an unexpected power outage. According to LC, the wedding was delayed for two hours.

“They literally locked me in the basement with two security guards and wouldn't let me leave!” she said. “And I was like, 'You can't keep me here!' I was throwing a fit!”

Producer Adam DiVello remembers things differently, however, telling Us Weekly that Conrad "might have felt locked in, but she was not.”

Either way, one thing's for sure: Conrad was definitely late for her second event. After the ceremony finally ended, the lifestyle blogger, now 30 and happily married to William Tell, bolted out the side door of the church where her car was waiting.

“So that's why in the final scene, I'm not leaving with everyone else,” she explained. Ah, so that explains it!

In honor of #TBT, relive Heidi and Spencer's nuptials below (you're welcome).



So what can we learn from this wedding day debacle? Maybe don't get married on reality TV and invite your arch nemesis? Just a suggestion. But most importantly, always do an electrical check beforehand!