Kylie Jenner Finally Addressed Those Engagement Rumors

For all of you wondering if Kylie and Tyga have gotten secretly engaged, we have an update.

You have probably noticed that Kylie has been sporting a huge (make that HUGE) sparkler on her ring finger on the left hand. Seriously, that thing is throwing some serious shade at her sister Kim Kardashian West's new ring from Kanye West.

And the beauty mogul hasn't really been hiding it—quite the opposite. The impressive piece of jewelry is making regular cameos in her Snapchat stories and on Instagram but she has not said anything about it. So what's going on?

Well, on Thursday the reality star finally addressed the elephant in the room (seriously, it's that big) and referred to the brilliant jewel as a "promise ring" from Tyga. Kylie posted a snap of the show-stopping oval-cut diamond ring on Snapchat and captioned it: "If this is my promise ring I wanna know what my engagement ring gonna look like" We second that.

So if a promise ring traditionally symbolizes one's commitment to his or her partner and their relationship, we have two conclusions to make. First of all, that's a pretty big and sparkly commitment, Tyga. And second, promise rings are usually referred to as "pre-engagement rings."

So to go back to our initial point: Even though there hasn't been an official proposal, Kylie and Tyga are practically halfway there.