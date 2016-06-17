Julianne Hough Is Not in a Hurry to Get Hitched

When Julianne Hough and hockey player Brooks Laich got engaged last August, we all thought that by the time this summer ends, the couple would be happily settled into married life. Well, apparently, that's not going to happen any time soon.

In an interview with ET, Hough revealed that she is really not in a rush to get hitched so we may not hear wedding bells ring for another...10 years.

"We might get married in 10 years. Who knows? We finally get to actually be in the same city, so that's nice," she said. "So we're just chilling at the house, cooking dinner, hanging out by the pool and relaxing."

Honestly, who can blame them for not wanting to dive into the crazy world of wedding planning? And judging by Julianne's Instagram photos, they really do enjoy being engaged. I mean look at them:

#MCM @brookslaich #8days ❤️ A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Apr 4, 2016 at 9:30am PDT