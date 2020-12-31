Jonathan Van Ness Got Secretly Married This Year
Of course, the Fab Five chimed in on his 2020 Instagram roundup.
2020 was full of surprises (see: surprise babies, surprise album release, surprise stay-at-home orders), but Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness added one more: a surprise wedding. In a 2020 roundup post on Instagram, Van Ness revealed that he got married to his "best friend," who Entertainment Weekly identified as London-born interior designer Mark Peacock.
"Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other. I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn’t know would be my last standup show for who knows how long," he wrote. "I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with."
Van Ness's co-stars, a.k.a. the Fab Five (2.0 if you're a Queer Eye for the Straight Guy die-hard), congratulated him with sweet comments, letting everyone know that they were in on the news and doing their best to keep it a secret — until JVN's announcement, that is.
"Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! love you Mark and Johnny!️" Bobby Berk wrote.
Karamo Brown wrote, "Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most Beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New year @jvn."
Tan France added: "Happy New Year, Jackaaay! I love you. Here's hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage."
Antoni Porowski also commented, though his remarks were a little different: "Wait you got a dog?!?!?!"
Van Ness got a mention on Peacock's Instagram feed back in March. Details of how (and when) they met are still under wraps. "Back with the family," Van Ness captioned the short video.