Of Course, Jennifer Lawrence Looked Stunning at Her Best Friend's Wedding in Italy

Here's a wild guess—Jennifer Lawrence's Memorial Day weekend was way cooler than all of ours taken together? That is unless you jetted off to Tuscany, Italy, to attend your best friend's wedding where you hung out with Aziz Ansari. What's that? No. We thought so.

According to People, The Hunger Games actress flew in just for the big day (#BFFGoals, for sure) of her longtime pal Laura Simpson and was among 25 other guests in the majestic Borgo Stomennano Hotel in Tuscany. Lawrence looked absolutely beautiful in a lilac slip dress that she actually wore on The Tonight Show the same week. That, of course, makes us love J. Law even more, because, admit it, you stopped buying dresses to wear to your friends' weddings after you attended three in one summer.

People also reports that another friend of Lawrence was there—Aziz Ansari who was accompanied by his brother. The actress's Winter Bones costar, Lauren Sweetser, was among the guests as well.

So this wedding definitely sounds like it was A LOT of fun.