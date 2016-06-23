Full House's Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About Being Married for 20 Years

Fact—marriage is a lot of hard work. Every couple's happily-ever-after usually includes plenty of not-so-happy moments and Full House's Candace Cameron Bure knows that very well. The actress and her husband, former hockey player Valeri Bure, recently celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary and they have both learned a thing or two about marriage along the way.

Yesterday, Candace shared on Instagram two adorable snaps of the couple's big day when she was just 20 years old.

20 years. Happy Anniversary to us. #anniversary #happyanniversary A photo posted by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 22, 2016 at 6:46am PDT

Throwback to 20 years ago today. Happy Anniversary to us. #happyanniversary #anniversary #anniversarygetaway If you had to do your wedding day over, what would you do differently? A photo posted by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 22, 2016 at 2:05pm PDT

But the actress got brutally honest on Facebook about what those 20 years actually mean to her. "Let's be real for a second. We are celebrating 20 years of marriage. 22 years together as a couple. I couldn't be more proud to be here and love my man the way I do. But let me assure you it hasn't been all roses the whole journey," Bure wrote.

She continued: "There have been several tough years, in a row, ups and downs, bad attitudes and bad decisions, but we've persevered. We rode them out. We loved each other through them. We kept the focus; God's glory. We are both better for it."

The actress concluded her post by writing that making mistakes is human and no one is perfect. "Thank you for an awesome 20 years together. I pray for another 60. Amen."

Congrats to both of them!