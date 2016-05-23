Everything We Know About Mariah Carey's Wedding (So Far)

We’re not surprised the intimate details of Mariah Carey’s upcoming wedding to James Packer remain a mystery — she calls herself the elusive chanteuse, after all. That said, we do know a few key things about the diva’s third and sure-to-be most glamorous ceremony yet. As they say, third time’s a charm, right?

Since there are a lot of rumors circulating the internet, we thought we’d set the record straight about what you can expect from the best-selling female artist of all time. Yes, the wedding will likely air on Mariah’s World, MC’s new reality show (er, sorry, docu-series), sometime this year, but who wants to wait that long? Exactly. So read on for everything we know so far, and keep checking back for updates.

1. Sorry, but Carey will NOT be singing at the reception. And really, who can blame her? Would you want work on your wedding day?

2. “F—ing nobody” is good enough to sing at Carey’s wedding (her words, not ours). Personally, we’d love for Beyonce to show up and reprise her rendition of “At Last.” The diva did recently hint at a collaboration, plus Bey and Mimi are said to be good friends. Stranger things have happened, right?

3. Jennifer Lopez will NOT be in attendance. Carey doesn’t know her.

4. There will be no exotic animals present at Carey’s nuptials. We have no idea where this rumor started, but considering Mimi is a hardcore animal (read: Jack Russell Terrier) lover, we never took it too seriously. Plus, we can’t imagine it would smell too pleasant. Call us crazy, but we doubt a woman who travels with her own personal lighting crew would be down for such a (literal) circus.

5. Carey’s dress will probably not be white. “This is number three, darling,” she recently told E!. “We did that number.” Fun fact: Mimi wore her OG Vera Wang wedding gown (from her 1993 marriage to Tommy Mottola) in the video for “We Belong Together.” The more you know...

6. Her dress will be custom-made. Because, Mariah Carey.

7. Her dress is being made as we speak. Don’t worry, cameras were there during her fitting to capture all the action for Mariah’s World.

8. This wedding will not be as elaborate as her other two — though it will still be somewhat traditional. Turns out, Packer has also been married twice before, so he’s not interested in something too over-the-top either. “We are not doing a big wedding because he did two big weddings, and it’s kind of like, ‘I’ve done a big wedding [too],’” Carey told E! soon after getting engaged. “We would rather make it beautiful but humble."