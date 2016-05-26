6 Celebrity Couples Who Never Actually Got Married

Ryan and Eva just welcomed their second child into the world, but they still aren't ready to get married — and it looks like they might never be considering Eva prefers calling Ryan her "boyfriend" for reasons relating to sexiness. "I'm not like anti-marriage or the institution, like for other people. And I love the idea of a union — that's all very beautiful," she said. "But I think, you know, it's a very old fashioned, archaic kind of thing. We did it for land originally. How unromantic is that? I actually think it's really sexy to be with someone in your 50s and 60s and be like, 'That's my boyfriend.' I think husband and wife is just...very unsexy."