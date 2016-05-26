6 Celebrity Couples Who Never Actually Got Married

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Mehera Bonner
May 26, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Look, guys, we're all about weddings. The more flowers the better, the higher the cake the closer to God, etc. — but at the end of the day, The Beatles said it best: all you need is love. A little cheesy, but oh-so true, which is presumably why some couples choose to stay together 'til death do them part without putting a ring on it. With that in mind, here are some noteworthy celebs who got their happily ever after (er, in some cases) without an official ceremony.

1 of 6 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson are basically the cutest couple ever (Pacey, guys!), but Kruger doesn't believe in marriage. "Without sounding pessimistic, I learned that I don't believe in marriage," she said back in 2001. "I believe in a commitment that you make in your heart. There's no paper that will make you stay." Kruger and Jackson have been together for 10 years, so clearly that heart-commitment she made is pretty strong.

Advertisement
2 of 6 David Livingston/Getty Images

Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen

Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen have been dating for a handful of years now, but marriage isn't in the cards. Sarah initially said she wouldn't tie-the-knot until it was legal for gay people as well (to quote: "I just don't understand the instinct to want to join a club that is elitist. I mean it's like joining a country club that doesn’t allow Jews or black people."), and then tweeted that she doesn't want the government involved in her relationship, a suggestion she called "barbaric."

3 of 6 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

These two have been dating for decades, but— despite having a child together — never made things official. In a 2012 interview with CBS, Goldie said, "The question is, 'Why?' It's not, 'Why not?' We love each other. We fight the way people are supposed to fight. We love our lives together." Can't argue with that logic.

Advertisement
4 of 6 Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have had an on-again off-again relationship since they first got together, but they never got married — even after three kids. While they aren't together currently (er, maybe?), Kourtney has talked about her reluctance to tie the knot before: "It makes me so nervous to see people walking down the aisle and just the nerves that go with it," she said while pregnant with Disick's child.

Advertisement
5 of 6 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jonathan Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt

OK, we know these two aren't currently together. But considering that they dated for 18 years, it's fair to say they enjoyed a longer relationship than many married couples. Either way, deciding not to get hitched was a conscious choice for Hamm and Westfeldt, with Hamm saying (in 2012), "We may not have a piece of paper that says we're husband and wife, but after 10 years, Jennifer is more than just a girlfriend. What we have is much deeper and we both know that. To me, people get married when they're ready to have kids, which I'm not ruling out."

Advertisement
6 of 6 Dave Allocca/Getty Images

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Ryan and Eva just welcomed their second child into the world, but they still aren't ready to get married — and it looks like they might never be considering Eva prefers calling Ryan her "boyfriend" for reasons relating to sexiness. "I'm not like anti-marriage or the institution, like for other people. And I love the idea of a union — that's all very beautiful," she said. "But I think, you know, it's a very old fashioned, archaic kind of thing. We did it for land originally. How unromantic is that? I actually think it's really sexy to be with someone in your 50s and 60s and be like, 'That's my boyfriend.' I think husband and wife is just...very unsexy."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!