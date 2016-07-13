Christian Siriano Is Married and the Photos from the Wedding Are Beautiful

Huge congratulations are in order for Christian Siriano! The designer and longtime boyfriend Brad Walsh got married in their country home in Danbury, Connecticut. Actress Kristen Johnston who got ordained for the occasion (you know, the good old fashioned over-the-Internet kind of way) officiated the beautiful ceremony, and the grooms borrowed their vows from The Velveteen Rabbit.

The all-white wedding was attended by a slew of Hollywood celebs such as Christina Hendricks, Alicia Silverstone, Kelly Osbourne, and Anna Chlumsky, who were all dressed in white Christian Siriano gowns. Danielle Brooks of Orange Is The New Black even performed (yes, as in sang) at the event which Siriano called "one of the most amazing moments of the night." We only wished we had been there to witness it. Check out the photos below:

One of the most amazing moments of the night was having the stunning @daniebb3 sing at our wedding! It was perfection and we were so happy she shared her gift with all of us! Nothing but love for her! #SirianoWalsh A photo posted by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on Jul 10, 2016 at 3:04pm PDT

Another amazing clip from our #wedding at our country house video. Thank you Kristen Johnston @kjothesmartass for this beautiful story you told while marrying us. And thank you to my wonderful mom, @sirianoj for the lovely speech you made. Love you @bradwalsh #SirianoWalsh #WeddingWednesday A video posted by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on Jul 13, 2016 at 9:50am PDT

Thank you Bonnie and @certenyc for this beautiful wedding cake and the most amazing food ever! You guys are the best and everyone should have a Certe wedding! #SirianoWalsh 🎂🎂🎂🍰🍰🍰 A video posted by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on Jul 11, 2016 at 7:59pm PDT