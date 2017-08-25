6 Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in the Fall

Dobrina Zhekova
Aug 25, 2017

While it seems like a lot of celebrities pick summer dates for their weddings, fall is also popular among A-listers when it comes to tying the knot. And, honestly, we completely understand why—nature's transformation during that time of the year makes for the most stunning wedding photos.

Who can forget George and Amal Clooney's star-studded Italian wedding weekend three years ago? But if you think that you have to travel all the way to Venice to find a good spot for your fall ceremony, you're wrong.

We absolutely loved Solange Knowles's fun New Orleans nuptials, and Anne Hathaway's romantic Big Sur ceremony was something to behold.

So if you are planning on saying your vows in the next few months, you're in very good company. Here are six celebrity couples who will soon be celebrating their wedding anniversaries.

Barack and Michelle Obama

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama said I Do on October 3, 1992 in Chicago. After a religious ceremony at Trinity United Church of Christ, the couple treated their guests to a reception at the South Shore Cultural Center. For their honeymoon, the Obamas headed to California.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

Hathaway married Adam Schulman in a fairy-tale ceremony in scenic Big Sur, California. The reception, planned by Rifat Oren, reportedly featured locally sourced food and took place at the Ventana Inn & Spa.

SOFÍA VERGARA AND JOE MANGANIELLO

The Modern Family actress and Joe Manganiello said I Do at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 22, 2015. The bride looked stunning in a custom Zuhair Murad Couture gown among a sea of cascading white roses, orchids and hydrangeas.

Alan Ferguson and Solange Knowles

Solange will soon celebrate her first wedding anniversary with husband Alan Ferguson. And what a wedding theirs was! The two flew to New Orleans for a weekend full of festivities that included a group movie night, and a full-on post-reception parade down Esplanade street.

George and Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney’s wedding was one for the books. The two tied the knot in Venice in the presence of basically half of Hollywood. The couple hosted a brunch at the Hotel Cipriani before officially becoming husband and wife in a ceremony held at the Aman Canal Grande Venice, a 16th century palazzo-turned-luxury resort.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND JESSICA BIEL

Biel wore a whimsical pink Giambattista Valli gown to the couple’s romantic nuptials at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia on October 19, 2012. And of course, when your fiancé is Justin Timberlake, it’s only natural to expect him to serenade you while you’re walking down the aisle, which is exactly what he did.

