6 Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in the Fall

While it seems like a lot of celebrities pick summer dates for their weddings, fall is also popular among A-listers when it comes to tying the knot. And, honestly, we completely understand why—nature's transformation during that time of the year makes for the most stunning wedding photos.

Who can forget George and Amal Clooney's star-studded Italian wedding weekend three years ago? But if you think that you have to travel all the way to Venice to find a good spot for your fall ceremony, you're wrong.

We absolutely loved Solange Knowles's fun New Orleans nuptials, and Anne Hathaway's romantic Big Sur ceremony was something to behold.

So if you are planning on saying your vows in the next few months, you're in very good company. Here are six celebrity couples who will soon be celebrating their wedding anniversaries.