8 Celebrities Who Had Epic Theme Weddings

Ain't no wedding like a themed wedding, because a themed wedding might have elephants. (You know, if you're Katy Perry and Russell Brand.) 

While all celebrity weddings are gorgeous, there's are few things more fabulous than a star tapping into her inner child with a themed fete. On that note, here are a few of our favorites—from Victoria and David Beckham's Robin Hood nuptials to Channing and Jenna Tatum's shoutout to fairy culture.

Aaron Paul married Lauren Parsekian

Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul married Lauren Parsekian in a Parisian carnival themed reception with major Great Gatsby vibes. Guests were asked to come in costume (so many top hats!), and were entertained by mimes and stilt-walkers.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Mariah and Nick enjoyed a Disneyland vow renewal on their fifth wedding anniversary, and let's just say they took the whole "prince and princess thing" very seriously. The diva arrived in a Cinderella carriage, Nick dressed as Prince Charming, and you better believe there were fireworks. Also, the entire park shut down for the event, because that is the kind of power Mariah has. #queen

Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz

Ashlee and Pete went down the rabbit hole for their nuptials, and by that we mean they had an Alice in Wonderland themed affair. The couple enjoyed a Mad Hatter inspired cake with a giant confection clock, opted for red and black decor, and had center pieces made from 10,000 black magic roses. (Honestly, no clue what those are, but sounds legit.)

Sean Parker and Alexandra Lenas

Remember Napster? Well, the site's billionaire creator, Sean Parker (played by Justin Timberlake in The Social Network), is a major fantasy nerd. He and his wife, Alexandra Lenas, went all out for their Lord of the Rings themed wedding, which took place in a redwood forest and featured epic costumes by an Oscar-winning LOTR costume designer. Also, there was a pen of bunnies, so...amazing. The entire event was rumored to cost $10 million, which seems like a totally normal amount of money to spend on a wedding!

Katy Perry and Russell Brand

Katy and Russell's marriage didn't last, but their wedding was certainly memorable. The pair went to India to tie-the-knot, and stuck with the country's cultural traditions for their theme. Apparently, there were camels and elephants involved, flower garlands set the scene, and Katy wore traditional henna on her hands.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Anyone who watched Kim and Kris' wedding special knows that these two opted for a black-and-white themed wedding, and they took said theme *very* seriously. Not only was ceremony and reception decor color-coded, guests were asked to show up wearing either black or white, while Kim wore three white Vera Wang gowns. Obviously, the marriage ended in divorce, but hey—a good theme is a good theme.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum

Channing and Jenna had a fairy-themed wedding, which is just about the cutest idea ever. Guests were given crystals as favors, there was a fairy cake, "thousands of roses, hydrangeas and orchids" decorated the outdoor ceremony, and flower girls walked down the aisle wearing wings. In other words, magic is real.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Tragically, this wedding wasn't Spice Girls themed. But that aside, Victoria and David deserve applause for their casual Robin Hood theme. The wedding was held at a legit castle (where they sat on thrones), and the duo even cut their cake with a sword while wearing matching purple outfits. Respect.

