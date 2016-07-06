8 Celebrities Who Had Epic Theme Weddings

Ain't no wedding like a themed wedding, because a themed wedding might have elephants. (You know, if you're Katy Perry and Russell Brand.)

RELATED: Want More Wedding Inspo? Like Us on Facebook!

While all celebrity weddings are gorgeous, there's are few things more fabulous than a star tapping into her inner child with a themed fete. On that note, here are a few of our favorites—from Victoria and David Beckham's Robin Hood nuptials to Channing and Jenna Tatum's shoutout to fairy culture.