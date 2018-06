How to Get Away with Murder star Viola Davis and her husband renewed their vows on Valentine's Day, aka the most romantic day of the year. Also, Oprah was there. “I wanted an experience of feeling alive,” Viola told InStyle. “There’s no better way to feel what life is truly about than the birth of a child and getting married to someone you love — really love. It's a reminder. A wake up. My career is about success but my marriage and my life is about significance.” Apparently, the couple renew their vows every few years, so expect many more cute moments to come.