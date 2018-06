Ashlee Simpson was pregnant during her 2008 Alice in Wonderland-themed wedding to Pete Wentz, but you wouldn't necessarily know it from the photos. The star announced her pregnancy two weeks post-nuptials, saying "While many have speculated about this, we wanted to wait until after the first trimester to officially confirm that we are expecting our first child. This is truly the most joyous time in our lives and we are excited to share the happy news and start our family." Bronx Mowgli was born in November 2008, and has been lighting up their lives ever since.