9 Celebrities Who Married Non-Celebs

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul met his wife, Kind Campaign co-founded Lauren Parsekian, at Coachella, and they had their first kiss on a carousal. "She just wants the world to be a better place," Aaron said. "Our first date after Coachella was a trip to Vegas. We bought our first child a baby leather jacket from AllSaints. We also jumped into a cab and said, 'Take us to the nearest chapel. We're getting married.' The Little White Chapel ended up being closed. We probably would have gone through with it. It would have been a pretty funny story. But I'm happy we got married when we did — a year later."