9 Celebrities Who Married Non-Celebs

John Shearer/Getty

Livin' that normal person life.

More
Mehera Bonner
Jul 11, 2016

Most celebrities date their own kind (aka other celebs), and it makes sense. Being in the spotlight is kinda a lot, and having someone who just gets it is probably a welcome comfort. But some stars look outside their Hollywood zip code for love, and we're rounding them up. This list = proof that even us mere mortals have a chance to date the likes of Brad Pitt.

1 of 9 Jason Merritt/Getty

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Matt Damon met Luciana Barroso when she was bartending in Miami, and he was smitten. "We ended up at a bar where my wife was the bartender. I literally saw her across a crowded room," Damon said. "I don’t know how else our paths would have crossed if that didn’t happen. The moral is that when you’re tired, suck it up and go to the bar because you might meet your wife."

2 of 9 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul met his wife, Kind Campaign co-founded Lauren Parsekian, at Coachella, and they had their first kiss on a carousal. "She just wants the world to be a better place," Aaron said. "Our first date after Coachella was a trip to Vegas. We bought our first child a baby leather jacket from AllSaints. We also jumped into a cab and said, 'Take us to the nearest chapel. We're getting married.' The Little White Chapel ended up being closed. We probably would have gone through with it. It would have been a pretty funny story. But I'm happy we got married when we did — a year later."

3 of 9 Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink

Patrick Dempsey married hairstylist and makeup artist Jillian Fink, and yes — they met at a salon. “I was shocked,” Fink said of seeing the star show up for a haircut. “But at the same time, I was happy because he was so cute.” They don't call him McDreamy for nothing.

4 of 9 Tony Barson/FilmMagic

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

Amal Clooney might be a household name now, but before becoming a Clooney, she was a relatively un-famous (but deeply impressive) human rights barrister. "She’s an amazing human being," Clooney said. "And she’s caring. And she also happens to be one of the smartest people I’ve ever met. And she’s got a great sense of humor. There’s a number of reasons why.”

5 of 9 Todd Williamson/WireImage

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

Julia Roberts married cameraman Danny Moder after meeting him on the set of The Mexican. "He is formidable," she said. "He is a man among men, unselfish and all-encompassing. He stands by the choices he has made. He will never blame it on somebody else, and I have never seen anybody else do that."

6 of 9 Ethan Miller/Getty

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe

Eddie Redmayne's wife is in PR, and they've actually known each other since Redmayne's Eaton days. "We’d been good friends for 12 years — and we had a wonderful evening and I suddenly said, 'You don’t want to come to Florence with me next week, do you?'" he explained of their first date. "She said, 'That’s absurd, you don’t mean it.' I said, 'Yes I do!' So our first proper date was in Florence. That was three years ago and we couldn’t be happier."

7 of 9 Venturelli/Getty

Vince Vaughn and Kyla Weber

Vince Vaughn ended things with Jennifer Aniston only to move on with real estate agent Kyla Weber. "I met the best girl in the world," he said. "It gives you such a great purpose in your life. If I would've met her, I would've done it a long time ago so I'm very, very happy."

8 of 9 Michael Buckner/Getty

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac

ScarJo met her magazine editor husband through mutual friend/tattoo artist Fuzi Uvtpk. They've managed to keep their relationship super low profile, which is definitely a major key to a lasting celebrity marriage.

9 of 9 John Shearer/Getty

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Reese met her Hollywood agent husband at a party while she was being hit on by another guy. "This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me," she said. "'Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.' And I remember thinking, his friend is such an a**, what a jerk. And that Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation."

