Bristol Palin Managed to Pull Off a Secret Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Bristol Palin! The 25-year-old daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin (and one-time Vice Presidential hopeful) just confirmed to ET that she and Dakota Meyer have officially tied the knot. And somehow these crazy kids managed to say “I do” without anyone noticing… that is, until Meyer posted a pic on Instagram of Palin rocking a wedding band. Whoops!

"Life is full of ups and downs but in the end, you'll end up where you're supposed to be," Palin and Meyer told ET. "We are so happy to share with loved ones the wonderful news that we got married!”

The newlyweds first announced their engagement in March 2015, but called it quits shortly thereafter. Later that year, Palin gave birth to their daughter, Sailor Grace, who was born on December 23, 2015 (she has another child, Tripp Johnston, with her ex-boyfriend Levi Johnston). Palin and Meyer reunited sometime in early 2016 and they’ve been inseparable ever since!

#coparenting A photo posted by Bristol Palin (@bsmp2) on May 7, 2016 at 8:15pm PDT

"Hard work and God's grace are the foundation of our new life together,” they added, “and with the love and support of our family we know we can get through anything."

Congrats to the newlyweds! Also, pics or it didn’t happen.