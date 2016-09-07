9 Celebrity Brides Who Wore IRL Cinderella Dresses on Their Wedding Day

Before she was married to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian walked down the aisle with Kris Humphries in a gorgeous Vera Wang ball gown. "When I saw Kim in her wedding gown it took my breath away," the designer said. "She seemed to have developed a whole new level of Hollywood sophistication, presence and of course, she exuded sheer joy. Working on this wedding was such an incredible process and like most design endeavors there has to be a sense of trust, and for a wedding, a sense of fun and friendship." P.S. the wedding lasted 72 days, but who's counting?