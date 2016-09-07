9 Celebrity Brides Who Wore IRL Cinderella Dresses on Their Wedding Day

Ron Galella/WireImage
When it comes to wedding attire, there's really no way to go wrong (even bikini clad Pamela Anderson and shirtless Kid Rock looked fab on their wedding day). That said, nothing screams "I'm goin' to the chapel and I'm gonna get married!" like wearing a massive ball gown. Just ask Cinderella. And speaking of Disney's most glamorous princess, here are 9 brides that channeled her look while marrying their Prince Charming.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement