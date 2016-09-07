9 Celebrity Brides Who Wore IRL Cinderella Dresses on Their Wedding Day

Mehera Bonner
Sep 07, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

When it comes to wedding attire, there's really no way to go wrong (even bikini clad Pamela Anderson and shirtless Kid Rock looked fab on their wedding day). That said, nothing screams "I'm goin' to the chapel and I'm gonna get married!" like wearing a massive ball gown. Just ask Cinderella. And speaking of Disney's most glamorous princess, here are 9 brides that channeled her look while marrying their Prince Charming.

Princess Diana

Guys, can we please talk about Princess Diana's dress? Nothing has ever been more epic. Like, Cinderella wishes she could have looked like this on her wedding day. And yes, that train is 25 feet long. And yes, it cost nine thousand pounds, which seems like a totally reasonable amount of money to spend on such things.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton channeled her inner Disney Princess during her wedding to Prince William, wearing a full-skirted ball gown by Alexander McQueen. It's a dress fit for royalty, which makes sense given that Kate's job title is "Princess."

Kim Kardashian

Before she was married to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian walked down the aisle with Kris Humphries in a gorgeous Vera Wang ball gown. "When I saw Kim in her wedding gown it took my breath away," the designer said. "She seemed to have developed a whole new level of Hollywood sophistication, presence and of course, she exuded sheer joy. Working on this wedding was such an incredible process and like most design endeavors there has to be a sense of trust, and for a wedding, a sense of fun and friendship." P.S. the wedding lasted 72 days, but who's counting?

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara chose a classic Princess-style gown for her wedding to Joe Manganiello, designed by Zuhair Murad. But surprise! The dress' giant skirt detached for a sleek reception look. “It’s a fitted dress because we wanted to see her beautiful curves,” the designer said. “But at the same time there is the removable outer skirt so later on she can remove the ball gown skirt. We wanted something very spectacular and grandiose.” Speaking of spectacular, there were 6.6 pounds of pearls on that thing.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham (or as she's better known, Posh Spice) is one of many celebs who chose Vera Wang to design her gown, and it was a true Cinderella moment. Fair enough, considering she and David Beckham married in a castle.

Ashley Tisdale

Like Sofia Vergara, Ashley Tisdale opted for a removable skirt on her wedding gown, giving her optional drama. The designer? Fairy godmother Monique Lhuillier, naturally.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen's Vera Wang wedding dress, though. It's so fluffy and huge she could fit at least a couple people under there with her, and we just love it. (By the way, this was one of three gowns.)

Vanessa Williams

Vera Wang does it again! Clearly, she is the designer to go to for all princess related needs. Just ask Vanessa Williams' '99 wedding dress—that thing speaks for itself.

Mariah Carey

Best for last, guys! Mariah Carey looked fit for a ball in her Vera Wang gown when she wed Tommy Mottola. It cost $25,000, and was modeled on Princess Diana's dress. It's all coming full circle.

