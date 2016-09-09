Blac Chyna Will "for Sure" Have Some Kardashian-Jenners in Her Wedding

It’s safe to say everyone is on the edge of their seats in anticipation for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s wedding. Despite the fact that they’ve delayed the festivities (for a totally valid reason) that hasn’t stopped them from teasing us all with what their big day will be like.

The couple called in to On Air with Ryan Seacrest on Thursday and discussed everything under the sun in Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well as Rob & Chyna land and, in the process, revealed a few major things about who will be standing with them when they say “I do.”

There’s been a lot of speculation about how their relationship—as well as subsequent engagement and pregnancy—as being a jab at the rest of the Kardashian clan but Rob promises there’s “no beef between anybody” and his lady love has been accepted too.

“I sat down and I talked to all of the sisters too,” Chyna explained. “Everybody’s in a good place. Everything’s, like, positive and we’re just really all excited for like the newest addition.”

As for specifics about their nuptials, they do have a date picked out but haven’t started planning just yet. For these two, having their impending bundle of joy takes first priority.

Rob and Chyna also discussed who might be standing at the altar with them when they exchange vows. Apparently, he is unsure about the groom’s party because he has “no friends and the guys in his family keep disappearing but Kanye [West]!”

Chyna, on the other hand, noted that she’ll “for sure” have some of the Kardashian-Jenner gals in the big wedding as bridesmaids, so let the speculation begin!

Listen to their chat above.