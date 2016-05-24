Are Alison Brie and Dave Franco Planning to Elope?

Ever since Alison Brie and Dave Franco confirmed their engagement back in August after three years of dating, we’ve been waiting patiently (read: Googling like crazy) for more details about the couple’s nuptials. Turns out, they’re not planning a big, elaborate wedding. In fact, they may even throw in the towel on the whole traditional wedding thing and just elope.

"We keep kinda paring it down—to the point we might elope,” Franco told E! at the premiere of his new movie, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. "Who knows? I don’t know. It just seems simple and easy and nice and I don’t need a big wedding. I don’t want a big wedding.”

So how does the bride-to-be feel about everything? She seems cool with the idea of keeping the wedding (and the planning) as simple as possible. “I’m just postponing the planning. It’s easy to not plan,” the How to Be Single star laughed in an earlier interview. Brie also recently admitted to PEOPLE that she never really considered the possibility of marriage due to her "crazy lifestyle" as an actress — so her super low-key approach doesn't come as a shock. No bridezilla here!

Until we get a glimpse of Brie in her wedding dress — and sounds like it may be a while — we’ll just be sitting here ogling her rose gold Irene Neuwirth diamond ring. You did good, Dave!